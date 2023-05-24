AMD to enter the world of cars

In a recent announcement, AMD has unveiled its latest advancements in automotive technology with the introduction of two new processors to their esteemed AMD Automotive XA Artix UltraScale+ family. These cutting-edge processors, namely the XA AU10P and XA AU15P, have been meticulously crafted to cater to the demanding requirements of advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) sensor applications, solidifying AMD's commitment to innovation in the automotive industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

By expanding their existing portfolio of automotive-grade field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and adaptive system-on-chips (SoCs), AMD now brings together a formidable lineup of processors including the Spartan 7, Zynq 7000, and Zynq UltraScale+ product families.

"In the automotive market, edge sensors like LiDAR, radar, and 3D surround-view cameras are becoming more common, especially with the increasing use of autonomous driving. As the demand for sensors grows, there is a need for faster signal processing, smaller device sizes, and lower costs. Additionally, functional safety is crucial for many autonomous applications. To address these market needs, we are introducing two additions to our AMD Automotive XA Artix UltraScale+ family," stated the company according to a Gadgets Now report.

With a keen focus on ensuring the utmost reliability and dependability, the XA Artix UltraScale+ processors have achieved the esteemed certification for functional safety up to Automotive Safety Integrity Level B (ASIL-B). This certification holds paramount importance in the realm of automotive advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) sensors, such as cameras and LiDARs, as it guarantees the highest standards of safety and performance.

AMD asserts that several manufacturers have already embarked on the development of advanced ADAS edge systems leveraging their new hardware offerings. Notably, a prominent LiDAR company in the autonomous driving sector has expressed its intention to harness the capabilities of XA Artix UltraScale+ devices. These devices serve as a crucial component in their pursuit of creating sophisticated LiDAR systems.

With the increasing complexity of automotive systems, the paramount importance of safety has reached new heights, compelling automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers to seek ASIL-B certification for critical applications like LiDAR, radar, and smart edge sensors.

Recognizing this demand, AMD has taken a significant stride by introducing the XA Artix UltraScale+ devices, reaffirming its unwavering dedication and substantial investment in cutting-edge functional safety solutions tailored to meet the exacting requirements of the automotive market. This move highlights AMD's proactive approach in providing advanced technologies that ensure the safety and reliability of automotive systems in an ever-evolving industry landscape.

Advertisement