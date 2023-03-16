Starlink Roam recreates the concept of ISP

During the preceding summer, a comprehensive examination was conducted on the Starlink RV, which was a version of the satellite-based internet service that assured customers a broad range of access across their respective continents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the service has been subjected to a nomenclature revision, as it has now been rebranded as Starlink Roam, and it is currently available in two distinct packages, namely, regional access at a monthly fee of $150 or global access for $200 per month, but only in areas where the service is available. Customers have the choice of opting for either a portable antenna, which is valued at $599 or an antenna meant for use while on the move, which costs $2,500, as was the case with the RV package.

Starlink has claimed that this revamped subscription-based service will allow users to have unfettered access to the internet in regions that have unreliable or no connectivity. Users can pause or resume their subscription at any time and are billed monthly for the service.

In February, users received notifications about a new global roaming service, which they initially presumed was a supplementary feature. However, it later became apparent that it was an outright replacement for Starlink RV. Details about Starlink Roam remain sketchy, and according to the email sent by Starlink to customers, the service does not appear to be entirely reliable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Availability of Starlink Roam is limited

The FAQ page for Starlink Roam has revealed that the global service is only available in countries that are listed on the Starlink availability map, but it is uncertain if the service will be accessible in countries where the service is not authorized.

The regulatory authorities of some countries, including India, Pakistan, and Cambodia, are yet to approve the use of the Starlink service, while the Chinese government has expressed its disapproval of Starlink's expansion, as revealed by Elon Musk in his interview with the Financial Times. Moreover, it is important to note that Starlink has already introduced a $5,000 per month plan for customers at sea, and the Flat High-Performance dish can now be used while on the move on RVs and other vehicles.

Starlink is not alone in this field

As in every field of technology, there is competition in the field too. Amazon, which works on satellite internet under the leadership of Jeff Bezos, is also in this game.

Competition in such areas leads to an increase in both the quality of service and the accessibility of technology. Paying a price tag of $200 just for internet access is not easy for users all over the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's see what awaits us in this satellite internet service competition between these two successful businessmen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement