Starlink Roam recreates the concept of ISP

Emre Ç?tak
Mar 16, 2023
Internet
|
0

During the preceding summer, a comprehensive examination was conducted on the Starlink RV, which was a version of the satellite-based internet service that assured customers a broad range of access across their respective continents.

Recently, the service has been subjected to a nomenclature revision, as it has now been rebranded as Starlink Roam, and it is currently available in two distinct packages, namely, regional access at a monthly fee of $150 or global access for $200 per month, but only in areas where the service is available. Customers have the choice of opting for either a portable antenna, which is valued at $599 or an antenna meant for use while on the move, which costs $2,500, as was the case with the RV package.

Starlink Roam - Image courtesy of Starlink

Starlink has claimed that this revamped subscription-based service will allow users to have unfettered access to the internet in regions that have unreliable or no connectivity. Users can pause or resume their subscription at any time and are billed monthly for the service.

In February, users received notifications about a new global roaming service, which they initially presumed was a supplementary feature. However, it later became apparent that it was an outright replacement for Starlink RV. Details about Starlink Roam remain sketchy, and according to the email sent by Starlink to customers, the service does not appear to be entirely reliable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Availability of Starlink Roam is limited

The FAQ page for Starlink Roam has revealed that the global service is only available in countries that are listed on the Starlink availability map, but it is uncertain if the service will be accessible in countries where the service is not authorized.

The regulatory authorities of some countries, including India, Pakistan, and Cambodia, are yet to approve the use of the Starlink service, while the Chinese government has expressed its disapproval of Starlink's expansion, as revealed by Elon Musk in his interview with the Financial Times. Moreover, it is important to note that Starlink has already introduced a $5,000 per month plan for customers at sea, and the Flat High-Performance dish can now be used while on the move on RVs and other vehicles.

Starlink is not alone in this field

As in every field of technology, there is competition in the field too. Amazon, which works on satellite internet under the leadership of Jeff Bezos, is also in this game.

Competition in such areas leads to an increase in both the quality of service and the accessibility of technology. Paying a price tag of $200 just for internet access is not easy for users all over the world.

Let's see what awaits us in this satellite internet service competition between these two successful businessmen.

Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft opens up access to Bing Chat for everyone

Microsoft caves in, adds Edge setting to disable the Bing button

NordVPN turns its virtual LAN service Meshnet into a free product

How to remove Microsoft Edge's Bing toolbar icon
The Ultimate Guide to Accessing Oscar-Nominated Movies through VPN Networks

The Ultimate Guide to Accessing Oscar-Nominated Movies through VPN Networks
I don’t know about you, but when I was younger I would start counting down to my favorite awards show a month earlier. With the 95th Academy Awards just 3 days away don't find yourself locked out. Scheduled to air at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT you can still watch the Oscars 2023 online from anywhere in the world all you need is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) and a live streaming site. Get your popcorn and drinks ready as I give you the plug. To stream outside the US you will need NordVPN which you can get now at 57% off. How to Watch the Oscars Outside the US Find a reliable VPN and I'll suggest that you go with Nord VPN. Install the VPN software and connect your server to the United States. Find a streaming service with the ABC channel such as YouTubeTV and watch your favorite movie stars as they get their Oscars. Watch the Oscars From Anywhere If you don't have cable and you're anywhere else in the world don't worry I've got you covered. First, you'll need a VPN and this allows you to move your connection to any place around the globe through a remote server. This makes you look like you're in another location and this means you can get around any geo-restrictions. Another plus with a VPN is that your internet connection gets encrypted and this secures your traffic by making it private. NordVPN works on Mac OS, Android, iOS, Windows, and Android TV giving you up to 6 connections simultaneously. Nord VPN has more than 5,000 high-speed servers in 60 countries. No matter your location you should easily access geo-blocked content. If you're not sure whether you’ll need to continue using NordVPN in the future. Don’t worry they’ve got a 30-day money-back policy. Watch the Oscars 2023 Without Cable If you've decided to cut the cable you can still find many streaming services with access to ABC. The unfortunate part is that they're restricted in the US but with the use of a VPN, you can access them. The great part about these streaming sites is that they come with free trials for new members no need to worry about the payment. I've prepared some of my favorites for you below: FuboTV YouTube TV Hulu + Live TV With the premium add-ons, you can use any of these supported devices: Roku Chromecast Amazon Fire TV Gaming Consoles How to Access the Oscars in Different Locations If you’re a US resident then you are in luck you can simply tune into the ABC channel or log in online at abc.com with your cable provider. If you're in Canada you can watch the Oscars on CTV or just log in online with your TV provider credentials. You could also just get a VPN and stream with any service that suits you. People in the UK can also watch without a VPN all thanks to the Sky Cinema Oscars channel. You can activate it with your regular Sky subscription for £11. The Nominees All Quiet on the Western Front The Fabelmans Avatar: The Way of Water Everything Everywhere All At Once Top Gun: Maverick The Banshees of Inisherin Evlis Tar Women Talking Triangle of Sadness

How to Watch the 2023 Oscars for Free With a VPN

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved