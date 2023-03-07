The H3 Launch Vehicle: A Cost-Effective and Versatile Solution for Satellite Launches

The H3 Launch Vehicle: A Cost-Effective and Versatile Solution for Satellite Launches
Russell Kidson
Mar 7, 2023
Misc
|
1

The H3 launch vehicle is currently under development with the primary objective of producing a reliable, flexible, and cost-effective rocket. This rocket is poised to become Japan's new flagship rocket and represents an advanced iteration of the H-IIA and H-IIB launch vehicles.

The development of the H3 rocket will prioritize reducing launch costs, increasing versatility, and providing autonomous access to space for satellite and probe launches. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is leading the development efforts with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) as the primary contractor.

Development on this next-generation launch vehicle began in 2014, and in December 2018, Inmarsat became the first commercial customer to place an order for the new H3 launch vehicle after signing an agreement with MHI. While the H3 was initially planned to have its first test flight in 2020, technical issues with the engine resulted in a delay to 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The H3 launch vehicle is expected to have a length of 63m and a weight of 574t without payloads. It will incorporate an inertial guidance system, with launch configurations featuring a choice of two types of fairings, two or three first-stage engines (LE-9), and zero, two, or four solid rocket boosters (SRB-3) to accommodate different payload sizes and orbits.

Payload adapters with standard clamp-band sizes (937/1,194/1,666mm) will be utilized in the satellite interface structure, and a specialized payload adapter will be available upon request for launching multiple small satellites.

Related: Could this new AI tool help us find life in space?

The H3 rocket is designed to provide increased launch opportunities by reducing the time between contract and launch. Additionally, improved hardware and software will enhance the rocket's reliability, while automated assembly and the use of commercially available components will significantly reduce costs.

Compared to the H-IIA and H-IIB launch vehicles, the H3 will have a higher launch capability to the geostationary transfer orbit (GTO).

JAXA plans to offer multiple launch vehicle configurations of the H3 rocket to cater to diverse user requirements. The vehicle's flexibility will enable customers to reduce the preparation time for their payload launches. The basic configuration, H3-30S, is intended mainly for institutional missions, while H3-22L/H3-24L will serve commercial missions. 

The H3 launch vehicle is designed to maintain the high launch success rate of the H-IIA while providing a more cost-effective launch service. Additionally, it will cater to global launch service demands across a wide range of payloads.

The H3 launch vehicle will be equipped with the LE-9×2 or 3 as the first-stage engine, and the LE-5B×1 as the second-stage engine. The LE-9 engine is the world's first first-stage engine without an auxiliary combustion chamber, featuring four fuel and oxidant supply valves.

To reduce production time and cost, the engine is developed using advanced manufacturing technologies such as 3D shaping technology, powder bed type metal additive manufacturing, and material injection type metal additive manufacturing.

The H3 rocket will utilize an advanced version of the existing LE-5B-2 engine, the LE-5B-3, which will enhance performance and reduce production costs.

For the solid rocket booster, the H3 will incorporate the proven technologies and specifications of the H-IIA/H-IIB/Epsilon. The rocket will feature an SRB-A booster with a 0/2/4 upgrade, providing a launch capacity of 6.5 metric tonnes.

Related: Explore space through NASA’s eyes

The rocket will adopt flight-proven specifications for components such as the motor case size and materials and nozzle. Cost-cutting measures will include the simplification of the joint structure and the reduction of functions (fixed nozzle).

Introducing the H3 Launch Vehicle: Flexible and Reliable with Reduced Launch Costs

Advertisement

Related content

Los Santos in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Gets a Massive Visual Upgrade

Los Santos in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Gets a Massive Visual Upgrade
Elon Musk is blocking Hubble’s views with the new Starlink satellites

Elon Musk is blocking Hubble’s views with the new Starlink satellites
After teasing its plans around the Fediverse, Medium has finally launched its Mastodon server. Here is how to create your account!

Medium finally announces new premium perk
YouTube decided to shift its concentration to better performing ad formats and get rid of one of the existing formats.

Youtube finally got it: No more getting angry watching videos

Could this new AI-tool help us find life in space?

Japan’s rocket launch failure leads to destroying H3

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. boris said on March 7, 2023 at 6:22 pm
    Reply

    And this rocket failed yesterday.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved