The anticipated MIUI 14 launched globally, and at the MWC 2023 event, Xiaomi finally unveiled its latest flagship smartphones alongside its latest MIUI 14 skins. The new Xiaomi 13 series will have the latest custom Android skin pre-installed, while a list of devices to receive the company also released the latest software update.

The new software version promises to feature further improvements, including straightforward navigation and intelligent notifications. Furthermore, to the operating system enhancements, MIUI 14 will include new features, tools, and apps to help users get more from their smartphones.

Some features included are a new Find My Device function that doesn’t need to be connected to a network to locate your device and enhanced security with improved data protection. What’s more, the improved battery life, performance, and faster app loading times is enough reason to experience and try out the power of the MIUI 14.

MIUI 14 features

The latest MIUI 14 version allows you to share cloud subscription services and photos with up to 9 people. To share these with others, you simply create family accounts. The custom Android skin simplifies your life by compressing apps less frequently used automatically and having the ability to turn off notifications.

Another fantastic feature is the ability to merge duplicate files, which helps you save storage space on your phone. The improved privacy through local on-device processing of user data and end-to-end encryption will impress privacy-conscious users!

Home Screen

The revamped home screen offers more customization options. Users can choose from various elements, such as widgets, large folders, and tabular icons, to create a personalized home screen.

Updated Aesthetics

The update also features quick and easy access to essential information through an intuitive, flexible design with a post-it styler care-like interface. MIUI 14 promises to improve the Xiaomi user experience globally for users.

System Optimization

Performance are improved with backend optimizations with the MIUI 14 update. To save storage space rarely used apps are automatically compressed, and furthermore notifications can be dismissed by the user and are no longer persistent.

MIUI 14: Eligible devices

According to Xiaomi, some devices that will receive the MIUI 14 update in Q1 2023 are

Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 12T,

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12,

Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i,

Xiaomi 12X,

Xiaomi 12 Lite,

Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11T,

Mi 11,

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE,

Mi 11 Lite 5G,

Mi 11 Lite.

Some Redmi smartphones eligible to receive MIUI 14:

Including the recently launched Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G smartphone.

Redmi Note 10 Pro,

Redmi Note 10, and

Redmi 10 5G.

Additionally to the AI assistant, several newly designed features are introduced to improve efficiency and productivity. Overall, MIUI 14 offers an excellent platform for users looking for a powerful yet easy-to-use mobile operating system.

