Three Common Security Errors that Endanger Your Social Media Accounts

The prevalence of social media hacking has made it a significant security concern, with cybercriminals often targeting unsuspecting individuals. In 2018 alone, more than 30 million Facebook accounts were compromised, and such incidents continue to occur. These developments are a cause for worry, especially for individuals who value their privacy online.

Breaches in cybersecurity and privacy can have severe consequences, underscoring the importance of how we manage our online privacy and credentials. Rather than waiting until one's accounts are hacked, it is advisable to proactively address common errors that may lead to security vulnerabilities and prevent such breaches.

In this article, we’ll cover the most common mistakes that people make in terms of social media security.

Choosing weak and predictable passwords

The prevalent use of weak passwords and the habit of utilizing identical passwords for multiple online accounts are security vulnerabilities that significantly impact user safety. According to a recent survey on cybersecurity practices conducted by ExpressVPN, the average person uses the same password for six or more online platforms. This creates substantial risk, as any compromised credentials could result in a data breach across all accounts.

To avoid this risk, it is recommended that users generate unique passwords and store them using password managers, rather than relying on simple, memorable passwords. It is also advisable to avoid saving passwords on devices such as smartphones, PCs, or tablets, which can put one's accounts at risk if the device is compromised.

When creating strong passwords, GCF Global suggests incorporating a combination of letters, numbers, and special symbols, while avoiding any personal information. This approach helps to keep passwords unpredictable and therefore more secure. It is essential to avoid sharing social media account passwords with anyone, even close family members, as a password leak could occur and potentially compromise your accounts.

Disregarding security essentials

Following the resolution of password-related vulnerabilities, you can further enhance the safety of your social media accounts by implementing two-factor authentication (2FA). Setting up 2FA for social media accounts is a quick and straightforward process that should take no longer than four minutes to complete. The time invested in this extra security measure is well worth it compared to the potential risks of compromised credentials.

To maximize privacy and security, it is recommended that you check and update your social media accounts regularly. This practice will help to ensure that the most effective security measures are in place, reducing the likelihood of cybersecurity breaches or personal information leaks.

Interacting with suspicious links

CISCO's 2021 report on cybersecurity trends reveals that approximately 90% of hacks and data breaches result from phishing attacks. This social engineering technique involves the use of spam links to trick people into revealing personal information.

Some phishing links replicate popular social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter, with login pages designed to capture your account information. If you enter your login details on these fake pages, the hackers can gain access to your credentials, particularly if you employ the same password for multiple accounts.

Phishing attacks are typically delivered via email, and you must exercise caution when clicking on suspicious links or downloading files, even if the email appears to be legitimate. Clicking on such links may cause malware to be downloaded onto your system, providing hackers with access to personal and banking information, as well as social media passwords.

Remain vigilant

Given the increasing prevalence of social media hacking, it is crucial to avoid common security mistakes and exercise greater caution to safeguard your accounts. Implementing robust security measures such as enabling two-factor authentication and using a strong password is essential for protecting personal information and maintaining privacy on social media platforms.

In summary, it is crucial to prioritize security and take proactive measures to safeguard your accounts against potential data breaches. Additionally, being vigilant and cautious while navigating online spaces can help prevent phishing attacks and other security risks.

