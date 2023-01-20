"This app can't open" issue in Windows 11 version 22H2

Martin Brinkmann
Jan 20, 2023
Windows 11 News
|
3

This app can't open is a new error message that Windows users may receive when they try to launch certain Windows applications on Windows 11 version 22H2 devices.

With the 2022 Update, Windows 11 Is Finally Worth an Upgrade

Microsoft confirmed the new issue on a new support page. It affects Windows 11 Home, Pro, SE, Enterprise and Education editions, and occurs only on devices with the Windows 11 2022 Update.

The company notes on the support page:

ADVERTISEMENT

"After running a System Restore to a previous restore point on a device that is running Windows 11, version 22H2, some Windows applications that use the MSIX Windows app package format may experience [..] the following symptoms."

System restore operations, more precisely, the restoring of an older system restore point on a Windows 11 version 22H2 device, may cause one or multiple issues on the system.

The issues that users may experience are versatile. Besides the already mentioned "This app can't open" error that is displayed when the app is launched, users may also notice multiple entries of the same app in the Start menu, that nothing happens when the app is started, or  I/O errors that may lead to app crashes.

Only MSIX Windows app package format applications are affected by the issue. Microsoft confirms that some of its applications, including Microsoft Office, Microsoft Paint, Notepad and Terminal, are affected. The issue is not limited to Microsoft applications, as all apps that use the MSIX Windows app package format may experience the issue.

Affected users may try a number of workarounds, which Microsoft published on the support page. Sometimes, restarting the app may resolve the issue. At other times, reinstallation of the app from the Microsoft Store or the original source it was downloaded from, may resolve it.

Microsoft suggests to run Windows Update also, but this may not resolve the issue just yet as an official fix that is delivered as a Windows Update is not yet available.

Now You: do you use System Restore?

Summary
"This app can't open" issue in Windows 11 version 22H2
Article Name
"This app can't open" issue in Windows 11 version 22H2
Description
Microsoft confirmed a new issue in Windows 11 version 22H2 that may prevent certain applications from opening on the system.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Tabs in Notepad are rolling out to Windows 11 Insiders
Windows 11 Insider Program could get an Experimental Features section in the Settings app

Windows 11 Insider Program could get an Experimental Features section in the Settings app

Windows 11 Pro in 2023: SMB insecure guest authentication fallbacks disabled
7 Best Android Emulators for Windows 11

7 Best Android Emulators for Windows 11
Windows Insider Build suggests there is an update incoming for File Explorer

Windows Insider Build suggests there is an update incoming for File Explorer
Live kernel memory dumps in Windows 11 Preview Build 25276in Task Manager

Windows 11 Preview Build 25276 lets you create live kernel memory dumps from the Task Manager

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. John G. said on January 20, 2023 at 10:25 am
    Reply

    “Microsoft suggests an update however it won’t solve the problem because there is not a fix yet”.

    Another 10.000 more that need to be fired. Starting with Nadella and Panos.

  2. Tom Hawack said on January 20, 2023 at 10:45 am
    Reply

    “[…] is a new error […] Microsoft confirmed the new issue […]”

    How often haven’t we seen this fact followed by its confirmation, here on Ghacks and elsewhere?
    T’was a Windows 10 odyssey, now it carries on with Windows 11.
    Hopeless.

  3. John said on January 20, 2023 at 11:05 am
    Reply

    Never liked Apps and won’t ever use Apps. Not sure what areas Microsoft is laying off people. But I hope it’s not in Windows development. They seem to be pretty short on talent as it is.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved