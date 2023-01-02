Chances are you’ve heard of ChatGPT by now, but do you know anything about ShowGPT? ShowGPT is a website where ChatGPT users are logging and recording all of the favorite prompts they’ve been typing into the OpenAI chatbot. This means it is a good source of inspiration for new ChatGPT users, can help you learn how to use the tool well, and even offers insight into how people use the exciting new tool and what’s going on underneath the hood. Let’s take a look:

When you open ShowGPT you will see that it has a simple interface that looks a little like the Twitter feed, with each post containing different ChatGPT prompts that users have posted to the site. The feed will offer three options to show prompts from Today, the Top prompts, or New prompts.You don’t need to log in to access the prompts and if you click on them, you’ll see a Try on ChatGPT button and a Copy Prompt button, which shows that it is primarily designed to help users get started on their own ChatGPT journey using the inspiration they get on the site.

You’ll also see that prompts fall into various categories such as Web Development, History, Music, and rather interestingly Jailbreak, among others. Users can also vote for the best prompts and there is a leaderboard for the users who have won the most votes.

If you have signed up to ChatGPT or have been holding off because you have been unsure how you would, ShowGPT could offer you a way to check out the OpenAI tool’s capabilities without having to exert too much mental energy. The prompt library is still very new, however, so there are still limitations to what you’ll find there, and the leaderboard seems to be dominated by the most avid posters rather than anything of particularly high quality.

Something that is interesting, however, is that when users post their prompts to ShowGPT they can also post example responses that ChatGPT has given them back. Although there are no specific times or dates given with these posts, they still offer us a point of reference from the past that shows how the tool was responding to prompts in the past to compare to how it is responding now. When running tests like these, particularly on prompts in the Jailbreak section, many times the chatbot responded that it wasn’t possible to work outside of its programming in the way it had been prompted to do so. This means the OpenAI team is actively working to improve the responses ChatGPT is giving people and to close up the algorithmic loopholes that have been allowing the tool to respond with problematic options.

It seems then, that just over a month after making the tool available to the public in order to receive and respond to feedback, the OpenAI team has already learned a lot.

