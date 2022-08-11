SPONSORED CONTENT

Digital gift cards are excellent for online shopping

Martin Brinkmann
Aug 11, 2022
Updated • Aug 11, 2022
Sponsored Content
|
0

Our team is always looking for things we think our readers will value. We have received compensation for publishing this article.

Online shopping has risen in popularity since the start of the Pandemic. Even people who used to shop locally most of the time have seen the benefits of making some purchases online: it is safe, convenient, and often cheaper.

Payment systems and options have come a long way since the early days of the Internet. Internet shoppers who do not feel comfortable putting in the numbers of their credit cards online, may use other payment methods.

Gift cards are an excellent option. They are handy if you want to spend a specific amount or can be handed out as gifts to others.
.
Gift cards can be bought locally, but also at highly respected and popular marketplaces, such as the one run by Eneba. There, you will get excellent deals on gift cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The benefits of using gift cards

Gift cards may improve online shopping in several meaningful ways. They give a lot of flexibility when it comes to making purchases. Take entertainment gift cards as an example; instead of buying a specific product, which may or may not be liked by the giftee, they unlock everything that is on offer.

It is an excellent choice for parents and others who have a hard time figuring out if a certain item is the right one. With gift cards, they can be certain that they made the right choice.

Another advantage of gift cards is that they limit spending and don’t require that credit card information or other sensitive data is submitted in online stores. This alone makes gift cards a much safer option for online shopping.

Most entertainment and gaming platforms offer custom gift cards. Some include additional benefits, such as in-game benefits or discounts when purchasing gift cards.

Xbox Gift Cards open up endless possibilities

Microsoft’s Xbox platform is one of the most popular in gaming currently. Xbox is a household name and several of the world’s most popular gaming franchises, including Halo, Forza or Gears of Wars have been created specifically for Xbox.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda, maker of much-beloved gaming franchises such as Fallout or Elder Scrolls, guarantees that Xbox gamers will get their hands on Bethesda titles in the future. And with lots of games in the pipeline, Starfield, Fable, Overwatch 2, Persona 5 Royal, or Gotham Knights, to name a few, there is always something to look forward to.

Getting an Xbox gift card gives gamers full access to the Xbox catalog. Whether the gift card is a birthday gift or for personal use, it is the fastest way of buying new games and other digital content on Microsoft’s store.

Xbox gift cards do not expire and there are not any additional fees involved in the transaction. Besides using gift cards for Xbox to buy games or game extras directly, they may also be spend on Xbox subscriptions, e.g., on Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass, which give you access to free games and other benefits, including multiplayer access and game discounts.

Whether it is to buy cool games or subscriptions, or as a gift to someone, Xbox gift cards open up endless possibilities.

Advertisement

Related content

Which is right for you – Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass?

How to Play DVDs on Windows 11/10 with the Help of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum

Why digital gaming is here to stay

The best decision a gamer can make: Xbox Game Pass

You should be exploring digital gaming marketplaces. Here’s why!

DottedSign is a powerful E-Signature solution for individuals and organizations

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved