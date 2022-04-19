Telegram adds support for custom notification sounds, mute duration, new animated emoji

Ashwin
Apr 19, 2022
Apps
|
1

Telegram has updated its apps with improvements for notifications, auto-delete, emojis and more. Here's a brief overview of the new features, and how to use them.

Telegram adds support for custom notification sounds, mute duration, new animated emoji

Custom Notification Sounds for chats

When it comes to notification sounds, most people are accustomed to hearing the default audio of apps. Telegram now supports custom notification tones, so you can set your favorite music, or even record a voice message and set it as your alert sound.

How to set a custom notification sound in Telegram

1. Go to the Settings menu, and tap on Notifications and Sounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to set a custom notification sound in Telegram

2. Select the chat or group that you want to change the audio alert for, under the first section, Notifications for Chats.

Note: You can also set a custom notification for a chat by tapping the three-dot menu button > Mute > Customize > Sound.

set a custom notification alert in Telegram

3. Choose the Upload sound option, and navigate to the folder where your custom audio is located. The audio files must be 300KB or less in size, and under 5 seconds in length.

Telegram has a Notifications Sounds channel with several sample audios that you can use. Give it a shot.

Custom Mute Durations

Ever had a bunch of notifications arrive while you are working or studying? That can be really distracting, you could of course mute notifications. But if you forget to toggle the option back on, you might miss important notifications when they arrive. Telegram Messenger's latest update allows you to set up custom mute durations for chats, so you can silence the alerts for a specific time. That can be useful if you're in a meeting or on vacation, or just want a moment's peace.

How to set custom mute duration in Telegram

1. Open the conversation or group that you would like to mute.

How to set custom mute durations in Telegram

2. Tap the three-dot menu, select the "Mute for" option.

3. Decide how long you'd like to receive notifications silently. You can set it to a few hours or days, the actual range starts from 1 hour, and goes up to 365 days.

How to set mute duration in Telegram

Note: To disable the setting, simply tap the three-dot menu button in the chat and select the "Unmute" button.

New Auto-Delete menu

Telegram has supported auto-delete (self destructing chats) for messages for a long time. The new version of the app lets you access the options faster.

How to enable Auto-Delete in Telegram chats

1. Open the conversation, and tap on the user's avatar to view their profile.

2. Tap the three-dot menu and then on the "Auto-Delete" option, that appears at the top.

New Auto-Delete menu in telegram

3. Select a duration for automatically deleting the chats, you may set it to trigger after a few days, weeks or months.

New Auto-Delete options in telegram

Replies in Forwarded Messages

Forwarding a message from a friend to another? You can now add some context to it, by swiping left on it, just like you're replying to a regular chat, and it will be included in the forwarded message.

New animated emoji

Telegram's latest version ships with new animated emoji for food. Just click the relevant emoji from the panel or type the name like fries or pizza, send the emoji, and the app will display an animated version of it in the chat.

telegram animated emojis

Telegram's blog article says that it has improved the built-in message translation feature on its iOS app, and added support for more languages including Ukrainian. Picture-in-Picture mode on Android has also been tweaked with a rounded-corners design, and includes options like pinch to resize the video, an X button to dismiss the panel.

The app is known for its bots that you can use, for e.g. to create a custom sticker pack, pay bills etc. Now, the messaging service allows you to create bots with Javascript, which can replace a website. It has a demo bot called Durger King, that illustrates how the new bots work.

telegram durger king bot

The new features are live in the current version of the mobile app for iOS and Android, and on the desktop program for Windows.

On a sidenote, WhatsApp Messenger has announced that it will increase attachment size to 2GB, add emoji reactions, and support larger group calls. You can read about it here.

Do you use Telegram bots?

Summary
Telegram adds support for custom notification sounds, mute duration, new animated emoji
Article Name
Telegram adds support for custom notification sounds, mute duration, new animated emoji
Description
Telegram Messenger now lets you select custom notification sounds for messages, mute notifications for a specific time. It also brings some new animated food emoji.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

WhatsApp to increase attachment size to 2GB, add emoji reactions, larger group calls

WhatsApp to increase attachment size to 2GB, add emoji reactions, larger group calls, and more
Proton Calendar for Android launched

Proton Calendar app for Android is now available for all users

DeepL Translator is now available for Android
simple keyboard

Simple Keyboard: open source lightweight keyboard for Android
taptap android

Open Source app TapTap brings Android's Quick Tap feature to unsupported devices
newpipe

NewPipe: the better YouTube client for Android

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. John G. said on April 19, 2022 at 11:31 am
    Reply

    I sincerely love Telegram, it’s amazingly good! Thanks for the article! :]

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved