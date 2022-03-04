Microsoft promotes subscription management to top of Accounts page on Windows 11

Microsoft released a new Insider build of Windows 11 this week that makes several key changes to the operating system. One of these changes promotes subscription management regarding Microsoft 365 services to the top of the Accounts page.

When you open the Accounts page on a Windows 11 machine right now that has not joined the Insider program, you will get a list of options, including checking the linked Microsoft account. Windows 11 users may open it by selecting Start > Setting > Accounts. The option to check subscriptions and other Microsoft account information is under the "Your Microsoft account" subsection on the page.

Coming soon to all devices running Windows 11, subscription management information is displayed when the main Accounts page is opened. Windows 11 users see the info under Settings > Accounts, instead of Settings > Accounts > Your Microsoft account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Windows 11 displays the subscription status if the user signed-in to the system with a Microsoft account. The information is displayed at the top, and the remaining Accounts settings pages are listed below just like before.

Free users get little out of it, just the info that they are using free services and links to Office apps and OneDrive. An "upgrade" link is displayed prominently on the page.

Paying Microsoft 365 users get more information on the page. Windows 11 lists the subscription plan, e.g., Microsoft 365 Family, and billing information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Windows 11 will even notify users if the linked credit card has expired: "Your credit card has expired. Update your payment info to keep your subscription".

The page lists the payment method and the amount that is going to be billed. Additional information and an option to fix expired payment methods are available as well.

Closing Words

The information that Microsoft displays on the Accounts settings page may be useful to Microsoft 365 subscribers, but since it is not the only way subscribers are informed about expiring payment information or upcoming payments, it is not as useful as it may look on first glance.

ADVERTISEMENT

For free users, the information is practically useless, unless they plan to upgrade the subscription. Microsoft may use the change to promote its subscription services more prominently, as any free user who is opening the accounts page is now setting an upgrade link displayed prominently on the page.

Now You: how do you sign-in to Windows devices? Do you have a Microsoft 365 subscription?

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Microsoft promotes subscription management to top of Accounts page on Windows 11 Description Upcoming versions of Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system will display subscription information and options to upgrade subscriptions or fix payment issues, on the Accounts settings page. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement