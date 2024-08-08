How to protect yourself against cyberattacks while on holiday

Our team is always looking for things we think our readers will value. We have received compensation for publishing this article.

Vacations encourage us to relax and change our daily habits. With these changes, too often, our devices become slightly more exposed to certain risks. During these periods, our attention to security matters naturally decreases, and we may not respond promptly to security alerts or similar messages.

Moreover, our online activity changes: we access the internet in new places, connect to public Wi-Fi networks, and share more information on social media, which can pose new risks to our personal data.

This shift in daily activities creates a unique environment for potential attackers. Therefore, it is essential to adopt robust protection measures and clearly understand the risks. With a clear understanding and the necessary tools, protecting our devices and privacy is as easy as pushing a button. This is where AVG’s free antivirus comes into play.

AVG Antivirus FREE: Essential Defense for Any System

Searching for useful apps for browsing, wanting to watch that movie we've been wanting to see for two months without paying for it, or simply downloading new games to enjoy in our free time can expose us to unusual risks during the rest of the year. Too many applications and files available on the web may be infected with malicious software. This software is designed to steal personal information, such as credit card data and passwords, or to hijack devices for other malicious purposes.

Accidentally downloading an infected file can compromise not only the device in question but also our overall personal security. Cybercriminals take advantage of the increase in online activities during holiday periods to launch very specific attacks, often disguised in context.

To counter these risks, AVG offers us a completely free and extremely capable solution: AVG Antivirus FREE. An application that provides real-time defense against all types of malware, including viruses, spyware, and ransomware.

Installing AVG Antivirus is extremely simple and protects our devices continuously without the need for manual intervention, which is ideal for disconnecting during vacations without neglecting the importance of our security.

Next-Generation Protection for Our Computer

In a time where threats are constantly evolving, protecting our devices, especially during vacations when security may be compromised by changes in our usual routines, is essential. AVG Antivirus offers us a next-generation protection solution divided into five sections. The first, of a general nature, starts with real-time protection.

Real-Time Protection for Security from the First Click

One of the most distinctive features of AVG Antivirus is its ability to perform real-time scans, ensuring that every corner of the computer and any connected drives are free from viruses, ransomware, spyware, worms, trojans, rootkits, and other types of malware. This continuous analysis is vital because threats can appear at any time, especially when browsing new networks and downloading files in unfamiliar environments such as hotels or cafes during vacations.

Most importantly, AVG's technology not only stops known malware but is also capable of detecting suspicious behaviors in files that have not yet been cataloged, thanks to its AI-based detection system. This AI detection feature is always active, providing an additional layer of security that acts before the malware has a chance to cause harm, even if our computer was the first in the world to encounter it.

Behavioral Shield: Constant Surveillance with Situation Awareness

In line with the ongoing protection we just discussed, another really interesting feature of AVG is its "Behavioral Shield". This shield monitors in real time the behavior of any software running on the computer.

A particularly useful function for detecting zero-day threats and malicious programs that may not be recognized by traditional virus signatures. By acting as a behavior watcher, not analyzing the contents of the files themselves, this shield is capable of identifying and alerting about any suspicious activity, thus protecting against programs that attempt to record keystrokes or access bank details and passwords.

With this, the next-generation protection offered by AVG is designed not only to respond to current threats but to adapt and evolve in the face of new tactics that cybercriminals may employ in the future. With features such as real-time analysis and an advanced behavioral shield, AVG Free Antivirus is prepared for anything.

Web and Email Protection: Ensuring the Safety of Our Connections

The second major pillar of AVG Free Antivirus is effective protection against online threats. Here the app focuses, on the one hand, on browsing and on the other, on email, an activity that we often do online and that, all too often, can be a vector for attacks.

Vacations often involve searching for information, making online reservations, and sometimes downloading new apps useful for the trip. These activities expose us more than ever to risks such as adware and malware, which may be hidden in popular apps or in email attachments.

AVG's "Email Shield" is a proactive defense against dangerous attachments in emails. This feature is vital, as it actively blocks emails containing potentially malicious links or files, thus preventing malware from even becoming a threat. Special mention to those messages coming from friends or known contacts who may, unknowingly, send emails containing malware.

On the other hand, AVG's "Web Shield" scans downloaded files before they reach the computer. With this, it provides preventive protection against malware hidden in downloads. This is a service that activates automatically with the computer's startup, providing a constant layer of security that acts before potentially harmful files can do any damage.

Continuing on the web, AVG Free Antivirus uses machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and block phishing sites and malicious downloads. Highlight here its image recognition technology that helps identify fraudulent websites that mimic legitimate sites to steal personal information. A system that ensures even the newest threats are detected, without having to rely on previous reports.

Lastly, a tremendously useful small feature: the "Toolbar Remover". During vacations, we might install new extensions, try out apps, and end up with unwanted toolbars in our browser. AVG helps us clean up browsers by removing toolbars and unwanted or potentially dangerous extensions that might have been installed without permission.

Protection Against Direct Attacks and Ransomware

In the context of a vacation, when it is common to use public Wi-Fi networks and access banking and reservation services online from them, protection against direct attacks and ransomware becomes even more relevant. AVG Internet Security effectively meets this demand with its third pillar.

AVG's firewall is the first line of defense against unauthorized access. It acts as a digital gatekeeper, meticulously controlling who and what data can enter and exit the computer. This level of control is vital, especially when connecting to less secure networks, such as those in hotels or cafes, which are common during vacations. The AVG firewall proactively blocks criminals, ransomware demands, hackers, and snoopers attempting to access our computer to steal private files, photos, and passwords.

This protection is continuous and does not require our intervention. If any threat attempts to penetrate, the firewall acts immediately by denying the connection, keeping our personal data safe from any attempt at intrusion.

In addition to the firewall, AVG Internet Security offers an additional layer of security specifically designed to combat ransomware, one of the most destructive types of malware. This protection is specifically designed to detect and block any attempt to encrypt files or block access to the system. Along with the control of processes in execution that we saw above, the behavior of applications does not go unnoticed.

AVG's ransomware protection is enabled at all times, ensuring that our most private data, such as photos, documents, and passwords, are automatically protected. However, it offers the flexibility to deactivate it if necessary, although AVG strongly recommends keeping this protection active.

Protection of Our Privacy: Preventing Espionage, Even from the Webcam

Going beyond what is strictly antivirus software and entering the fourth pillar of our security, AVG Antivirus has integrated privacy protection functions to safeguard sensitive information and prevent unauthorized access to our digital life, including a specific service to prevent access to our computer's camera.

AVG's "Sensitive Data Shield" is a tool specifically designed to protect documents containing personal or sensitive data. This shield performs a full scan of our computer for files such as Word documents, PDFs, and text files that may contain private information.

If such documents are found, AVG offers the option to block unauthorized access to these files. This process is completely automatic once the function is enabled, ensuring that our most sensitive data and documents are protected against unauthorized access through a double layer of security.

This proactive approach to protecting certain data ensures that personal information, such as identification numbers, banking information, and other sensitive data, is secure. Of course, all data from the analysis is processed locally on the computer, so our security with the use of this tool is guaranteed.

Moreover, given concerns that an app could view our surroundings, AVG has responded with a webcam protection function. This function ensures that no untrusted application can access the camera on our computer without our explicit permission. AVG's webcam protection automatically detects trusted applications that use the camera, such as Skype, Zoom, or Facebook Messenger, for example, and allows us to add more applications to this trusted list.

From here on, any unauthorized attempt to access the webcam is automatically blocked, protecting us against one of the most invasive spying methods.

Protection of Our Security: Shopping and Online Banking

Vacations are not synonymous with shopping, but they do mean free time. That wish list we made a couple of months ago is ideal for spending some time. More shopping, more online activity, more payments, and more access to our accounts are ingredients that simply require caution, and the fifth pillar of AVG as a comprehensive antivirus solution helps us in this.

One of the most significant risks when shopping or making transactions online is the danger of fake websites. These sites are designed to mimic legitimate ones with the goal of deceiving users into handing over their personal and financial data. Here, the system formerly known as Secure DNS and now as Fake Website Shield, plays a crucial role in protecting against this type of threat. Using AVG's secure DNS servers, this feature helps ensure that we are directed to real and secure websites, not replicas created by scammers.

Similarly, AVG's Anti-Spam is another tool that works in tandem with the previous one to ensure our safety in shopping. This works with the email client we have configured to filter and block unwanted emails, scams, and phishing emails. A cleaner and safer inbox prevents us from inadvertently responding to scammers or disclosing private information.

Protection in 5 Pillars for Complete Security Assurance

Today, with connectivity and online interaction being ubiquitous, the importance of maintaining a defense against cyberattacks is fundamental, especially during periods like vacations, where our usual routine is altered, and we may be exposed to different risks than usual.

In a context of greater use of public Wi-Fi networks and an increase in online activity, security recommendations become a necessity to protect our personal data and our privacy. Here, the installation of security solutions such as AVG Antivirus FREE, which offers real-time defense against a wide range of malicious software, is an essential step. A tool that not only protects our devices during usual online interactions but is also equipped to face future risks and to do so before our first click.

Features such as the Behavioral Shield, crucial for intercepting emerging threats and zero-day attacks not detected by conventional methods, protection against phishing and malware in web browsing and emails, as well as specific protection against ransomware and direct attacks, further reinforce our security.

While vacations are a time to relax and enjoy new experiences, we must not forget the importance of maintaining vigilance and protection against cyber threats. Implementing robust security solutions and maintaining conscious security practices, as provided by AVG Antivirus, are essential to ensuring that our devices and personal data remain safe, allowing us to enjoy our vacations with greater peace of mind

