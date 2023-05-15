Winaero Tweaker 1.52 ships with Windows 11 improvements

Winaero Tweaker 1.52 is a free system tweaker for Microsoft Windows devices to customize features of the operating system. The application was updated to version 1.52 recently, which improves usage on Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system for the most part.

ADVERTISEMENT

Windows users may download Winaero Tweaker from the official homepage of the project. The app may be run as a portable version or installed on the system. It does require elevation to run, as this is necessary to apply most of the tweaks on the system.

The first version of Winaero Tweaker was released in 2015.

Winaero Tweaker 1.52

The developer of the application has cleaned up the interface for Windows 11. Tweaks that do not work on Windows 11 are no longer displayed. Several tweaks stopped working when Microsoft released Windows 11 version 22H2, and this has also been corrected in the new version of the Windows program.

Winaero Tweaker 1.52 includes several new tweaks that users may find useful. Here is an overview of what is new or improved:

The User folder backup prompt -- Set up protection of important files -- can be disabled now. The prompt suggests to Windows users to back up files from Documents, Pictures and Desktop to Microsoft's OneDrive service.

Microsoft Edge users may disable several features of the browser: Disable Personalize Web Experience. Disable the Edge Sidebar. Disable the creation of desktop shortcuts after Microsoft Edge updates. Disable Microsoft Edge updates.

Option to add classic system properties and advanced system properties links to the This PC right-click menu in File Explorer.

The shutdown shortcut tool has a new option to create a Lock shortcut to quickly lock the PC. There is also a new related option to prevent the screen from turning off while in locked state.

The Windows desktop background history may now be cleared.

Besides these new features, Winaero Tweaker 1.52 includes a number a fixes. The Open PowerShell and Open Terminal menus were fixed, the list of Settings pages has been updated, and the Customize This PC folders has also been updated.

Closing Words

Winaero Tweaker 1.52 is a powerful tweaking tool for Microsoft Windows devices. While it is possible to make these tweaks manually, usually by editing the Windows Registry or applying policies, it is improving usability significantly, especially in home environments.

Summary Author Rating no rating based on 0 votes Software Name Winaero Tweaker Operating System Windows Software Category Administration Landing Page https://winaero.com/

Advertisement