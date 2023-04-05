If you are interested in using an e-ink device with a large screen that allows you to make notes and scribble, the new Kobo Elipsa 2E is definitely worth considering.

This device builds on the strengths of its predecessor and includes some genuinely useful improvements. In fact, it presents a serious challenge to Amazon's large-screen Kindle Scribe.

Similar to its predecessor, the Elipsa 2E features a 10.3-inch e-ink touchscreen. However, this new version offers an improved resolution of 300dpi, which provides a print-like display quality. Additionally, Kobo has incorporated their ComfortLight Pro feature into the device, which allows you to adjust the color temperature and brightness to ensure comfortable reading for extended periods. While the battery life has not been specifically stated by Kobo, the company has promised that it will last for "weeks".

Tablets like the Kobo Elipsa 2E can be especially beneficial for business professionals who require the ability to review and annotate documents while on-the-go. However, they can also serve as useful tools for students. That being said, the device's price point of over £300 makes it a difficult purchase decision compared to a standard tablet, which has the capability to do much more. With this in mind, what are some of the features that the Kobo Elipsa 2E provides?

Everything new with the Kobo Elipsa 2E

Although the improved resolution is the most important feature here for me, there's also a faster dual-core processor for faster page turning and zooming and a new version of the Kobo Stylus. The Kobo Stylus 2 is rechargeable and 3/4 of the weight of its predecessor, has a digital eraser on the back and a dedicated highlighter button too. In addition to its book store, the Elipsa 2E supports Dropbox and will shortly sync with Google Drive too. It also works with Readwise, a (paid-for) third party service that can sync your annotations to apps such as Notion, Evernote and Roam.

In addition to the e-reader, Kobo has also announced its rival to Audible and Kindle Unlimited. The subscription-based service starts at £8.99 per month for ebooks or audiobooks, or you can have both kinds of books for £11.99. Kobo says there are currently over 1.3 million e-books and 100,000 audiobooks. It also works with OverDrive, so you can borrow e-books from the library.

E-readers of this size have gained popularity due to their ability to reduce page turning and provide an optimal reading experience for non-fiction and graphical books. It is promising to see more options becoming available from brands such as Amazon, Kobo, Remarkable, and Onyx. However, Kindle Scribe rivals face the challenge of competing with Amazon's considerable financial backing.

How does the Kobo Elipsa 2E compare to the Kindle Scribe?

The Kobo Elipsa 2E and the Amazon Kindle are both highly popular e-readers, each boasting a large e-ink screen that delivers an excellent reading experience. However, they do have some distinct differences, and which one you choose may depend on your individual requirements.

Display and design

In terms of display and design, both devices feature e-ink screens, but the Elipsa 2E is larger than the Kindle, with a 10.3-inch display compared to the Kindle's 7- or 8-inch screens. The Elipsa 2E also has a higher resolution of 1404 x 1872 pixels, resulting in crisper, sharper text and images. Moreover, the device includes the ComfortLight Pro feature, which enables you to adjust the color temperature and brightness to your preference. The Elipsa 2E has a premium feel with a soft-touch finish on the back and a durable build. On the other hand, the Kindle is lightweight and perfect for one-handed reading.

Scribbling

As for note-taking and scribbling, the Kobo Elipsa 2E is equipped with a stylus, allowing you to take notes, highlight text, and even draw on the screen. The handwriting recognition is also precise, simplifying the process of converting handwritten notes to typed text. The Kindle also provides note-taking and highlighting features, but does not include a stylus, requiring you to use your finger or a compatible stylus.

File formats

Regarding file formats and content availability, the Kobo Elipsa 2E has an advantage over the Kindle as it can read a more extensive range of e-book formats, including EPUB, PDF, MOBI, and CBR, among others. It makes the Elipsa 2E more versatile and suitable for those who like to read books from various sources. Additionally, the Elipsa 2E supports Dropbox and soon will sync with Google Drive, allowing easy access to your notes and documents from multiple devices. Kobo also offers a subscription-based service for e-books and audiobooks, which is a great option for avid readers.

On the other hand, the Kindle is primarily designed to read books purchased from Amazon, although it can also read a few other formats. The Kindle, however, provides a broader library of books for purchase, and Amazon's integration with Goodreads offers an excellent social reading experience.

Battery life

Concerning battery life and price, both devices have a long battery life, with the Kobo Elipsa 2E promising weeks of use and the Kindle lasting up to a month or more. However, the Kindle has a slightly longer battery life than the Elipsa 2E.

Pricing

The Elipsa 2E is more expensive than the Kindle, with an RRP of £349.99 compared to the Kindle's discounted price of £284.





Conclusion

Both the Kobo Elipsa 2E and the Amazon Kindle deliver exceptional reading experiences, but each device has its pros and cons. If you want a large screen with high resolution, note-taking and scribbling capabilities, and the ability to read various file formats, the Elipsa 2E is the better option. If you're looking for affordability, longer battery life, and a more extensive library of books for purchase, then the Kindle may be the ideal choice. Ultimately, it depends on your personal preferences and needs to determine which device will work best for you.

