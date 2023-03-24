The Saturday Sprint will make an appearance at the Portimao MotoGP World Championship

We’re going racing again! After watching the first two Formula 1 races for the year, it will be great to see the start of the Portuguese MotoGP 2023 this weekend, from March 24 to 26. It’s taking place in Portimao at the Algarve International Circuit. Of course, the current champion from the 2022 season, Francesco Bagnaia, will be looking to battle it out against competitors Fabio Quartararo, Marc Marquez, and teammate Enea Bastianini.

I’ll be watching fellow South African Brad Binder, who managed to classify 6th at the end of the 2022 season. Above him on the list was Jack Miller in 5th, Aleix Espargaro in 4th, Enea Bastianini in 3rd, and Fabio Quartararo in 2nd. We’ll have to see how MotoGP champion Bagnaia fairs this weekend. You can see the full 2022 final classification here.

An exciting feature during this weekend at the Portuguese MotoGP 2023 event is the Saturday sprint race. We’ve seen it in action in Formula 1, and now we’ll be able to watch it in MotoGP, too. The finishing positions in the sprint won’t have an effect on the Sunday race, but the riders will want to max out points for both races.

When is the Portuguese MotoGP 2023 event?

The Portuguese MotoGP 2023 is this weekend, March 24 to 26. It’s not the only motorcycle event this weekend, as there are practices, qualifying, and the main races for MotoGP, Moto1, Moto2, and Moto3. Here are all the dates and times, so you don’t miss out.

Please note that all times are in CEST.

Friday, March 24

Moto3, FP1: 10:00 – 10:35

Moto2, FP1 10:50 – 11:30

MotoGP, FP1: 11:45 – 12:30

Moto3, FP2: 14:15 – 14:50

Moto2, FP2: 15:05 – 15:45

MotoGP, FP2: 16:00 – 17:00

Saturday, March 25

Moto3, FP3: 09:40 – 10:10

Moto2, FP3: 10:25 – 10:55

MotoGP, FP: 11:10 – 11:40

MotoGP, Q1: 11:50 – 12:05

MotoGP, Q2: 12:15 – 12:30

Moto3, Q1: 13:50 – 14:05

Moto3, Q2: 14:15 – 14:30

Moto2, Q1: 14:45 – 15:00

Moto2, Q2: 15:10 – 15:25

MotoGP, Sprint race: 16:00

Sunday, March 26

MotoGP Warm Up: 10:45 – 10:55

Moto3, Race: 12:00

Moto2, Race: 13:15

MotoGP, Race: 15:00

Which services are streaming the Portuguese MotoGP race?

If you’re in the US, you can catch the Portuguese MotoGP 2023 pre-race chats on Fox Sport 2 & Go. The main event will show on Fox Sports 1. As usual, Sky Sports will cover the race in the UK, while South Africans can enjoy all the racing on Supersport with a DSTV subscription.

There are also apps and other streaming services that may be showing the live stream, such as MoviStar+, DAZN, and YouTube TV. However, there’s a good chance that you won’t be able to access these programs from your country or see laggy images and sound. For that, you can check out one of the VPN offers listed at the top of this article.

