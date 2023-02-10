Microsoft Edge Drop: share files and notes using Sync

Microsoft Edge 110 Stable includes support for a new feature that Microsoft calls Drop. Drop allows Microsoft Edge users to sync files and notes between all Edge instances on desktop and mobile operating systems. What Microsoft does not mention specifically is that the files and notes are also accessible via OneDrive directly.

Drop requires signing-in to Microsoft Edge with a Microsoft account. The feature relies on the browser's Sync functionality, and this requires a Microsoft account.

Microsoft added Drop to the sidebar of the browser, which users may enable and configure on the Sidebar Settings page. The page may be accessed via Menu > Settings > Sidebar, or by loading its internal address edge://settings/sidebar directly in Edge's address bar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The preference "always show sidebar" determines whether the Edge sidebar is displayed on the right side. Drop may then be selected from the "customize sidebar" menu. Once it has been enabled in the sidebar, it may be accessed with a click or tap on its icon.

Edge users who are not signed-in see a sign-in prompt when they select Drop. Everyone else is taken to the main Drop interface after a short introductory screen that is displayed the first time the feature is accessed.

The interface explains how the two core Drop features work. Notes may be added by writing a note in Edge using the text field. The note is displayed in the interface, similar to how notes are displayed in messaging apps. The main difference here is that all notes are private and only visible to the signed-in user.

ADVERTISEMENT

Files may be added using drag and drop, or by selecting the plus button in the Drop interface and selecting one or multiple files from the local device.

All notes and files are listed chronologically in the interface. Notes may be copied or deleted only, there is no edit option at the time of writing. Files feature a prominent open link and an extended menu that supports options to open the file in the folder or on OneDrive, to open the file with the associated app, to copy or to delete it.

Where is Edge storing Drop files and notes?

ADVERTISEMENT

Some Edge users may wonder where the browser is storing the notes and files. Edge hints at the answer in the context menu of files. Microsoft Edge stores notes and files on OneDrive, the company's file storage service.

Microsoft creates a new root folder on OneDrive that is named Microsoft Edge Drop Files. There, users find all dropped files and all written notes. The data is synced like any other OneDrive file.

Closing Words

Drop adds a convenience feature to Microsoft Edge. It enables Edge users who sign-in with a Microsoft Account to sync files and notes via the browser's interface. All these options, minus the convenience factor, are also available directly via OneDrive or any other file hosting service.

All in all, it is an optional feature that some users may find useful, but it is not a groundbreaking feature. Edge Drop is rolling out in Edge 110.

Now You: how do you transfer files and notes between devices?

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Microsoft Edge Drop: share files and notes using Sync Description Microsoft Edge 110 Stable includes support for a new feature that Microsoft calls Drop to sync files and notes between Edge instances. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement