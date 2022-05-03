Thunderbird mobile application is coming soon

Users of the open source email client Thunderbird may soon install it as an application for use on mobile devices.

Thunderbird is a popular desktop email client, but it is not available on Android or iOS at the time of writing; this limits its use to some users, who want access to their emails on mobile devices as well and use a single client on all their devices.

Right now, many use different clients, which is not the most comfortable option for a number of reasons. For one, syncing is not supported between different programs, which means that tasks such as modifying the address book or saving tasks are not synced between clients.

The release of Thunderbird for mobile devices would change that for Thunderbird users who install it on their tablets and mobiles.

Thunderbird product and business development manager Ryan Lee Sipes confirmed on Twitter that a Thunderbird mobile app is coming soon. The product manager did not provide specifics, only that the mobile app is the second priority after fixing the user interface and user experience in Thunderbird.

In another tweet, Sipes refers to the release of an APK file specifically. APK files are for Android-based devices. While that does not exclude the creation of an application for Apple's iOS ecosystem, it seems likely that the Android app is the first to become available for users.

Additional information is not available at this point. It is unclear if the initial version of the app will be released in 2022 and what functionality it will include. It is almost certain that it will include a core set of features right from the get-go; this may include syncing between mobile and desktop clients, support for multiple email accounts, and an address book.

Some features may be on the to-do list, but it seems unlikely that the first mobile app version of Thunderbird supports all the features of the desktop client. It is also unclear if it will be based on Firefox mobile. If that is the case, it could support extensions.

Now You: would you use Thunderbird mobile? Which features would you like to see in the mobile app?

