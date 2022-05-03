Thunderbird mobile application is coming soon
Users of the open source email client Thunderbird may soon install it as an application for use on mobile devices.
Thunderbird is a popular desktop email client, but it is not available on Android or iOS at the time of writing; this limits its use to some users, who want access to their emails on mobile devices as well and use a single client on all their devices.
Right now, many use different clients, which is not the most comfortable option for a number of reasons. For one, syncing is not supported between different programs, which means that tasks such as modifying the address book or saving tasks are not synced between clients.
The release of Thunderbird for mobile devices would change that for Thunderbird users who install it on their tablets and mobiles.
Thunderbird product and business development manager Ryan Lee Sipes confirmed on Twitter that a Thunderbird mobile app is coming soon. The product manager did not provide specifics, only that the mobile app is the second priority after fixing the user interface and user experience in Thunderbird.
In another tweet, Sipes refers to the release of an APK file specifically. APK files are for Android-based devices. While that does not exclude the creation of an application for Apple's iOS ecosystem, it seems likely that the Android app is the first to become available for users.
Additional information is not available at this point. It is unclear if the initial version of the app will be released in 2022 and what functionality it will include. It is almost certain that it will include a core set of features right from the get-go; this may include syncing between mobile and desktop clients, support for multiple email accounts, and an address book.
Some features may be on the to-do list, but it seems unlikely that the first mobile app version of Thunderbird supports all the features of the desktop client. It is also unclear if it will be based on Firefox mobile. If that is the case, it could support extensions.
Now You: would you use Thunderbird mobile? Which features would you like to see in the mobile app?
Comments
About time, there should have been an Android version (iOS as well) from day one like Firefox. But I wonder how it will differ from the likes of K9Mail, which is excellent. Maybe it will have calendar and contacts integrated. Now that would be awesome.
I wonder if it will inherit the bugs from Firefox for Android though. Font sizing is still broken on Pixel devices.
This is great news!
Yes, I would be glad to use it since it will be open source and I’m already using it in Desktop.
The feature I would like to see: support for Exchange protocols…
I wish for a full dark mode (including email) and extensions support :)
I think its a bad idea. There are plenty of good email clients for Android such as FairEmail.
I’m concerned it will distract them from making the desktop version more competitive, and run the risk of dumbing down the desktop version as they decide to follow smartphone conventions in both products. They have a lot of money in the bank right now, but donations are dropping and the team has gotten pretty large. I’m not convinced they have the finances long term to actively maintain a smartphone version without hurting the development of the desktop version.
Before they decide to support new platforms they should enhance the WebExtensions API so that it provides an equivalent for many of the mail features that used to be available under XUL/XPCOM and try to rebuild the add-on community. One of the main features of Thunderbird used to be the very healthy add-on eco-system.