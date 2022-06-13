The best decision a gamer can make: Xbox Game Pass

When Xbox One console was first revealed, its non-gamer-oriented features soon became a punch-line for the entire gaming industry. But as soon as Phil Spencer took over Microsoft's gaming division, Xbox started its new life cycle by introducing backward compatibility and the Xbox Game Pass subscription that continues to be the most user-friendly membership on the market. Another user-friendly niche of the gaming industry is a digital marketplace Eneba that offers video game keys, in-game currencies, subscriptions, gift cards, and much more related to gaming for prices that won't ever break your bank account.

Xbox Game Pass – the supreme alpha of subscriptions

Game streaming

The gaming industry has been shifting towards digital media for a couple of years now by offering gamers various subscriptions and slowly moving into the cloud streaming market. Microsoft has already launched its Xbox Cloud streaming in 26 countries, including the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and other countries worldwide. Cloud streaming enables users to play and enjoy high-end games without cutting-edge hardware. You can play the newest video games on any platform, including, PC, mobile devices, and tablets without ever owning an Xbox. To do so, you’ll need to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Cloud Gaming aside, Game Pass is the best subscription service currently available.

If they are copying your homework, it means you are doing it right. Sony is currently rerolling its PS Plus subscription trying to combine both PS Plus and PS Now into one service. That is exactly what Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has been doing since the day it launched. As a single subscription, Microsoft’s Game Pass offers a vast library of games either on Xbox or PC, depending on which platform you choose to subscribe to. Additionally, it promises members discounts and deals on the Xbox Live store.

Go Ultimate

If you choose to subscribe to the Ultimate tier which, by the way, is your best bet, you’ll automatically get access to Xbox Live Gold, which is required to play online multiplayer games. To elevate the perks further, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is paired with the EA Play subscription available on both Xbox and PC simultaneously.

New games on the day of release!

But what truly makes Xbox Game Pass stand out is Microsoft’s policy to add new Xbox exclusive and various third-party AAA and indie games on the day they hit the physical and virtual store shelves. This is something that Sony claims they will never do with their PS Plus subscription pushing Microsoft ahead of its competition.

Trek to Yomi, Sniper Elite 5, Tunic, and Citizen Sleeper are only a few top-notch games that hit the market in 2022 and were added to Xbox Game Pass the day they were released. Looking forward, such games like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl are slated to join the line-up whenever they release, not to mention the highly-anticipated Scorn, Starfield, Redfall, Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (which will most definitely be available with EA Play), and many more upcoming titles scheduled for 2023 and beyond.

If you're torn about choosing between Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, Microsoft's Game Pass might be a nudge you've needed to lean towards Xbox. Day one releases will save tons of cash on single video game purchases and if you dislike a particular game, you won't lose any money turning it off and choosing another.

