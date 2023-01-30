How to get iMessage on Windows 11/10 PC

Shaun
Jan 30, 2023
Windows
|
0

iMessage is the most widely-used messenger app on iPhone. Despite it’s popularity. It;s not available on Windows 10 or 11 through conventional means. However, there are numerous ways that you can still use iMessage on your PC. The following guide will teach you three methods through which to achieve this goal. 

How to use iMessage on Windows 10 and 11

To access iMessage on Windows 10/11 using Chrome Remote Desktop:

  1. Open Google Chrome and search for Chrome Remote Desktop.
  2. Install the Chrome Remote Desktop extension in both Windows and Mac.
  3. Launch Chrome Remote Desktop via chrome://apps on both devices.
  4. Enable remote connection on the Mac and create a PIN/password.
  5. Use the same account to open Chrome Remote Desktop on Windows 10 and find the remote Mac.
  6. Start screen sharing and access iMessage on Windows 10/11.

To access iMessage on Windows 10/11 with the Ipadian Emulator:

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Download iPadian from the official website on your Windows PC.
  2. Install and run iPadian on your PC, accepting the terms and conditions.
  3. Search for and download iMessage on iPadian.
  4. Install iMessage on your Windows PC.
  5. Launch iMessage and log in with your Apple ID.
  6. Now you have iMessage available on Windows 10/11 through the Ipadian Emulator.

To access iMessage on Windows 10 through Cloud Service Cydia:

  1. Download and install Cydia on both your iOS device and PC.
  2. Go to Settings > Remote Messaging on the iOS device.
  3. Enable authentication for the application.
  4. Enter your username and password.
  5. On the PC, open a browser, enter the IP address, and go to the Enable tab.
  6. Press Enter, and enter your password and username details.
  7. The setup is complete, and you can now use iMessage on your Windows 10 PC through Cloud Service Cydia.

As shown above, even though there’s no official support for iMessage on Windows 10 and 11 operating systems, it’s still an easy enough goal to achieve. All you need to do is pick one of our three methods and follow each of the steps, and you’ll be good to go.

Advertisement

Related content

Windows 11 adds a full screen view button to the Widgets board in the stable channel

Windows 11 adds a full screen button to the Widgets board in the stable channel
KB5022360 windows 11 update

Windows 11: Optional January update KB5022360 is now available

Microsoft to update Windows 11 21H2 to Windows 11 22H2 automatically
Windows 11 will soon let you fix issues on your PC using Windows Update

Windows 11 will soon let you fix issues on your PC using Windows Update
fix startup issue windows terminal

How to fix a Windows Terminal startup issue
windows setup

How to bypass the Microsoft Account requirement during Windows setup

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved