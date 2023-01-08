How to Enable Tablet Mode in Windows 11?

Shaun
Jan 8, 2023
Updated • Jan 7, 2023
Tutorials, Windows 11 Help
|
0

If you've just upgraded to Windows 11, you must be wondering if it has a tablet mode. If it does, how do you enable it? This article will let you know everything about the tablet mode.

What Is the Tablet Mode?

The tablet mode first came into existence when Windows 10 was launched. If you're still using Windows 10, you can enable it by going to settings, then system, and then toggle tablet mode on. This feature allows you to use your device as a tablet.

When the Windows 10 tablet mode is activated, all programs are maximized. You can even use your device's touchscreen to operate it rather than a keyboard.
While the tablet mode is not available on laptops and desktops in Windows 11, you can use it on touchscreen devices.

Using Tablet Mode in Windows 11

Windows 11 does not have the option of switching the tablet mode on or off. This feature is automatically enabled on all touchscreen devices. If you have a 2-in-1 device, you can enable tablet mode by detaching your keyboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enable Tablet Mode in Windows 11

Switching Off Tablet Mode in Windows 11

While there is no sure way to switch off the tablet mode in Windows 11, the best way is to reattach the keyboard, and the tablet mode should be disabled. However, if the device is still stuck in tablet mode, you can try a few things.

  • Check the keyboard connection and see if it is reconnected properly.
  • Try rotating the screen to get your device back to its original mode.
  • Restarting your Windows 11 device can also disable the tablet mode.

You can also perform a system restore to get your device back to its original position.

Complete Solutions - Vertical or Horizontal

Enabling and disabling the tablet mode in Windows 11 is extremely straightforward. As you can see, it can be done in a few simple steps. If these steps don't work, you can try contacting Microsoft's customer care.

Advertisement

Related content

Windows 11 Media Creation Tool

How To Use the Windows 11 Media Creation Tool?
How to uninstall a Windows 11 update

How to uninstall a Windows 11 update
How To Move the Taskbar to the Top or Side on Windows 11?

How To Move the Taskbar to the Top or Side on Windows 11?
Download PC Health Check to Test Your PC for Windows 11

Download PC Health Check to Test Your PC for Windows 11
Windows 11 Update Stuck: Fixed For Good

Windows 11 Update Stuck: Fixed For Good
How to Uninstall an Update on Windows 11?

How to Uninstall an Update on Windows 11?

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved