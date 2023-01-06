Download PC Health Check to Test Your PC for Windows 11

Shaun
Jan 6, 2023
Tutorials, Windows 11 Help
|
0

With the PC health check, you can now check if your system is compatible and ready for Windows 11. It will help identify any health problems your system may face and also let you know where your system is lacking in terms of Windows 11 compatibility.

Downloading the PC Health Check App

To download the app, you need to go to Microsoft's official site. You can then scroll to the bottom and click on the 'check for compatibility' section.

Once there, you need to click the option to download the PC health check app. This will download the latest version on your system. Once downloaded, you need to click the file to install it. Once the app is successfully installed, click to open it.

Check Your Compatibility

If you want to check the Windows 11 compatibility for your system, double-click the icon for the recently installed app. Alternatively, you can open the windows search box by pressing Windows+S. You must then type PC health check and open the app.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once open, you must click on the 'check now' button. The app will then begin its check. If your system is compatible, you will be eligible for a free upgrade. If your system does not meet the requirements, the app will tell you where it is failing.

PC Health Check App Free Diagnostic Tool Windows 11

Running System Diagnostics Is Now a Click Away

The new PC health check app is the latest tool Microsoft released along with Windows 11. It can help identify any problems your Windows PC may have and check your system's compatibility in a few clicks

This is a free app and is an effective tool released by Microsoft. You can also check other tools released by Microsoft to rectify system issues.

Advertisement

Related content

How To Move the Taskbar to the Top or Side on Windows 11?

How To Move the Taskbar to the Top or Side on Windows 11?
Windows 11 Update Stuck: Fixed For Good

Windows 11 Update Stuck: Fixed For Good
How to Uninstall an Update on Windows 11?

How to Uninstall an Update on Windows 11?
How To Enable Compatibility View Settings in Windows 11

How To Enable Compatibility View Settings in Windows 11?
How to Access the Windows 10 Startup Folder

How to Access the Windows 10 Startup Folder?
How to easily fix your Realtek audio driver in Windows 11

How to easily fix your Realtek audio driver in Windows 11

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved