Users are excited about the launch of iOS 16.3. The new OS brings with it amazing new features that will help boost iPhone security. One such feature is the ability to use secure keys and protect your iCloud and Apple ID account. So, what does this mean for iPhone users? What has changed for them? How does the new security feature work? This article will look at it in detail.

New Layer of Protection

With the new feature, users will now have an additional layer of protection in the form of a physical key on their new iPhone. Once you have the key, the feature will be straightforward to use. When you authenticate your phone for the first time, you won’t be asked for it again. This will only happen if you are using the device-to-device setup.

Why Use a Security Key?

There are various reasons a security key comes in handy. It helps improve security and replaces the passcode sent to your phone when you try logging into a new device.

ADVERTISEMENT

A security key is a piece of hardware token that is used for two-factor authentication. This adds a new level of security to your iPhone. The first layer will be entering the key provided by the hardware and the next layer will be using a touch or face ID.

As per the security advisor at ESET, Jake Moore, using a security key is one of the most secure ways of authenticating any account. These physical keys cannot be compromised by any malicious adversaries. The only flip-side to this is people not understanding how to use the technology. As per Moore, high-profile people will benefit from using such keys. It keeps away cybercriminals.

How To Activate the New Feature?

Activating two-factor authentication using security keys is simple. All you need to do is go to settings and then tap on ‘password & security’ and then tap on ‘add security keys.’ You then follow the on-screen prompts.

When Is iOS 16.3 Arriving?

Apple has confirmed that iOS 16.3 will launch sooner than anticipated. The current expected release date is early March; however, some sources say it may now be late February. Watch this space for more updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement