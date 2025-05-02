Google Gemini update brings widgets with key actions for Android and iOS

May 2, 2025
Google
Google is rolling out an update for its Gemini app that adds a quality-of-life feature. Users can now access the AI assistant directly from their home screens, bypassing the need to navigate through the app.

Google has added new home screen widgets for Gemini on both Android and iOS devices. Android users can choose from an array of new Material You widgets, enabling quick access to the camera, file and image sharing, and the ability to initiate new chats without launching the app. To access these widgets, users can simply tap and hold their home screen, select "Widgets," and then find the Gemini app's new offerings. The rollout for Android users began on April 30, targeting devices running Android 10 and newer. The customization options allow users to resize or remove these widgets to better fit their personal workflow. A few months ago, Google introduced options to allow users to place calls and send messages without unlocking the device.

Google Gemini widget for Android

iPhone users who are running iOS 17 or later can access the new Gemini widget and customize actions by long-pressing them and selecting from a menu. Gemini for iOS will receive an update next week to add the new widget. Google had recently introduced some new features to let iOS users to access Gemini from the lock screen for quick access to functions like Type Prompt, Talk Live, Open Mic, Use Camera, Share Image, and Share File.

Google Gemini widget for iOS

Meanwhile, iOS users with devices running iOS 17 or later will also benefit from this update.

Android Central reports that Google has hinted at further enhancements for Gemini that are set to be unveiled during its I/O 2025 event, which kicks off on May 20. The company suggests that users can look forward to updates aimed at improving productivity and interaction.

Source: 9to5Google 1, 2

