Firefox 137.0.2 is a big bug fix and security update release

Martin Brinkmann
Apr 15, 2025
Updated • Apr 15, 2025
Firefox
|
2

Mozilla plans to release the second point update for Firefox 137 in the next hours. The new update fixes security issues in Firefox and includes a good number of bug fixes next to that.

As always, our preview of the update is based on preliminary information about it. There is always the chance that some changes are pulled or new ones added before the update is released. Generally speaking, it is usually very accurate.

Firefox 137.0.2

Firefox 137.0.2

The new Firefox 137.0.2 update includes a security fix. Additional information is not provided until after the official release. We will update the article then to add the information.

Regarding non-security fixes in Firefox 137.0.2, there are several noteworthy ones.

DRM Playback and video woes

One of the main changes reverts support for Microsoft PlayReady hardware decryption DRM support in Firefox 137 to a specific list of supported sites. Mozilla started to roll out full support, but this caused video playback issues on some sites or crashes. Integrated support improves compatibility with certain DRM-features that streaming sites use.

Mozilla fixed a second video related issue in the release. Firefox would not respond to clicks in some HTML5 video players.

Update restart issue

Some Firefox users reported a restart issue to Mozilla recently. Firefox would prompt them for several restarts of the browser after the installation of a single update. The normal behavior is a single restart to finalize installation of the update.

Some users noticed that Firefox would only install the update if the browser was closed and then restarted. Mozilla corrects the issue in the release, but is still working on fixing the underlying change that caused it.

And the rest of the fixes

Here is the list of remaining fixes in the Firefox release:

  • Firefox would not display the file picker on macOS in about:logins when users started to export passwords.
  • Fixed several accessibility issues with the new PDF signature feature.
  • Fixed an issue in the Style Editor that caused code to be added twice.
  • Fixed a functional regression in XSLT supported introduced in Firefox 137.
  • Fixed a tooltip flickering display issue on Windows when hovering.
  • Fixed an issue with radio inputs.

Closing Words

Mozilla plans to release Firefox 137.0.2 today. Since it is a security update, it will be installed on most non-managed Firefox installations automatically. You can check for the update by selecting Firefox Menu > Help > About Firefox.  This should download and install the update after it has been released by Mozilla.

Summary
Firefox 137.0.2 is a big bug fix and security update release
Article Name
Firefox 137.0.2 is a big bug fix and security update release
Description
A review of Firefox 137.0.2, a new point update for Firefox 137 that addresses a security issue and several important non-security issues.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

How to enable Tab Previews in Firefox

Firefox 137 rolls out with Tab Groups, Address Bar Refresh, and more

Firefox: Mozilla is working on Progressive Web Apps (PWA) support
Mozilla confirms it will add Tab Groups, Vertical Tabs, Profile Management to Firefox

Firefox 136 launches with vertical tabs, but one requested feature is still missing

Mozilla's new Terms of Use causes confusion among Firefox users

Firefox: Mozilla confirms support for classic extensions and Manifest V3 add-ons
firefox

Mozilla extends Firefox Support for Windows 7 to September 2025

Tutorials & Tips

How to fix OneTab not working in Firefox

What are Firefox Containers?

How to import tabs from Chrome to Firefox and vice versa


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Tom Hawack said on April 15, 2025 at 3:45 pm
    Reply

    Firefox ESRs not affected by what appears to be specific to latest Firefox 137 releases (137.0, 137.0.1?), otherwise it would have been mentioned in the article, but then this comment becomes superfluous. Too late, it’s sent.

  2. Anonymous said on April 15, 2025 at 3:01 pm
    Reply

    “Update restart issue”

    Thought it was an issue with the portableapps version only

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved