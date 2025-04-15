Firefox 137.0.2 is a big bug fix and security update release

Mozilla plans to release the second point update for Firefox 137 in the next hours. The new update fixes security issues in Firefox and includes a good number of bug fixes next to that.

As always, our preview of the update is based on preliminary information about it. There is always the chance that some changes are pulled or new ones added before the update is released. Generally speaking, it is usually very accurate.

Firefox 137.0.2

The new Firefox 137.0.2 update includes a security fix. Additional information is not provided until after the official release. We will update the article then to add the information.

Regarding non-security fixes in Firefox 137.0.2, there are several noteworthy ones.

DRM Playback and video woes

One of the main changes reverts support for Microsoft PlayReady hardware decryption DRM support in Firefox 137 to a specific list of supported sites. Mozilla started to roll out full support, but this caused video playback issues on some sites or crashes. Integrated support improves compatibility with certain DRM-features that streaming sites use.

Mozilla fixed a second video related issue in the release. Firefox would not respond to clicks in some HTML5 video players.

Update restart issue

Some Firefox users reported a restart issue to Mozilla recently. Firefox would prompt them for several restarts of the browser after the installation of a single update. The normal behavior is a single restart to finalize installation of the update.

Some users noticed that Firefox would only install the update if the browser was closed and then restarted. Mozilla corrects the issue in the release, but is still working on fixing the underlying change that caused it.

And the rest of the fixes

Here is the list of remaining fixes in the Firefox release:

Firefox would not display the file picker on macOS in about:logins when users started to export passwords.

Fixed several accessibility issues with the new PDF signature feature.

Fixed an issue in the Style Editor that caused code to be added twice.

Fixed a functional regression in XSLT supported introduced in Firefox 137.

Fixed a tooltip flickering display issue on Windows when hovering.

Fixed an issue with radio inputs.

Closing Words

Mozilla plans to release Firefox 137.0.2 today. Since it is a security update, it will be installed on most non-managed Firefox installations automatically. You can check for the update by selecting Firefox Menu > Help > About Firefox. This should download and install the update after it has been released by Mozilla.

