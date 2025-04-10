Windows 11 update creates mysterious inetpub folder

Windows 11 set up is automatically enabling OneDrive folder back up for users
Martin Brinkmann
Apr 10, 2025
Windows 11 News
|
5

Microsoft released security updates for Windows 11 and other company products earlier this week. If you have installed the security update on a Windows 11 PC, you may have noticed something peculiar after the mandatory restart.

After opening the root of drive C in File Explorer, you may have stumbled upon the inetpub folder, a newly created folder. The creation date and time of the folder aligns with the installation of the update. When you open it, you will notice that it is empty.

Microsoft made no mention of the folder in the changelog, and it may not be clear immediately why the folder was created.

Inetpub folder

If you are a Windows veteran, you may remember that inetpub was the default folder for Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) on drive C of the computer. It was used by the service to storage website content.

Problem is, if you check under installed features, you may notice that Internet Information Services is not installed. IIS is not installed by default, which means that it requires manual activation. The update did not install the service automatically, which is good to know.

Internet Information Services

We observed the behavior -- unexpected creation of the inetpub folder -- on systems running Windows 11, version 24H2 after the update KB5055523  was installed on the devices.  Our colleagues over at Neowin made the same observations.

So what happened?

Microsoft has not confirmed the issue on its end and it is unclear why the folder gets created when the update is installed. It is possible that something inside the update messed up and created the folder as a consequence.

In any event, the inetpub folder is not protected. You can remove it by right-clicking on it and selecting delete, or by selecting the folder and tapping on the delete key on the keyboard.

Considering that the cause of the creation of the folder is unclear at this point, it is possible that it may reappear at a later point in time, for instance after installation of the next security update for Windows 11.

Now You: what is your take on this? Was it created by error during the installation of the update, or is there maybe another reason for its creation? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

Summary
Windows 11 update creates mysterious inetpub folder
Article Name
Windows 11 update creates mysterious inetpub folder
Description
The installation of the latest security update for Windows 11 creates a mysterious empty folder in the root of the main drive.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Bug in Windows 11 Update disables Windows Hello authentication for some users

Bug in Windows 11 Update disables Windows Hello authentication for some users
Microsoft's Copilot app gets improved file search and Copilot Vision

Copilot for Windows 11 gets improved file search and Copilot Vision

Windows under attack: 0-day vulnerability used by ransomware group

Microsoft celebrates its 50th anniversary with a free set of Windows Wallpapers and digital goodies
New Windows 11 Start menu will merge pinned and recommended sections for easy access

New Windows 11 Start Menu will merge pinned and recommended sections for easy access

Latest Windows 11 build offers a solution for crammed taskbars

Tutorials & Tips

How to Capture Screenshots on Windows 10 and 11

Quick Ways to Open Device Manager in Windows 11

How To Move the Taskbar to the Top or Side on Windows 11?

Windows 11 Update Stuck: Fixed For Good


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. John Wold said on April 11, 2025 at 12:32 am
    Reply

    This applies to Windows 10 as well.

  2. ryegrass said on April 10, 2025 at 11:01 pm
    Reply

    Windows Server 2008 R2 extended updates (Windows 7) installs this folder as well.

  3. JohnIL said on April 10, 2025 at 8:48 pm
    Reply

    I got the folder after the 24h2 April update. Will be interesting to see if its recreated if someone deletes it on their PC. These days, hard to say what’s going on if intentional or done by mistake with Microsoft.

  4. Tony said on April 10, 2025 at 7:01 pm
    Reply

    From BleepingComputer: However, Microsoft told BleepingComputer that the folder was intentionally created and should not be removed.

    Didn’t we hear them remaking Recall into CoPilot Vision? Maybe making the desktop computer an internet host will make it easier for Microsoft to spy on you with Recall.

  5. Arne Anka said on April 10, 2025 at 3:14 pm
    Reply

    I’m running Win11 23H2 and got this folder, too.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved