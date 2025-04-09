Diablo 4 roadmap confirms keyboard and mouse support for consoles

Diablo 4 players on Xbox and PlayStation have long expressed frustration over the cumbersome inventory management. It is quite difficult to organize items simply by pressing buttons on a controller.

Fortunately, this problem will be resolved soon. Blizzard has published the Diablo IV 2025 Roadmap, which highlights upcoming seasonal updates. Among these is one notable change, the company is finally adding keyboard and mouse support for consoles. The much requested feature from the game's community will become a reality in the July-September season.

That's not the only upcoming change. Blizzard's announcement on Xbox Wire notes that some new gameplay features are coming to Diablo IV. The company has not revealed the details about the changes, but says there will be significant, permanent updates and improvements to the base game.

As for the seasonal content, the first season will be called “Belial’s Return”, and is slated to run April through July. This season will see the introduction of a revamped boss ladder system featuring Urivar and the Harbinger of Hatred, and the inclusion of the notorious Lord of Lies as the pinnacle boss. Players can expect to engage in boss-rush events known as “apparition incursions” and earn 24 unique boss powers. A new earnable feline pet and collaboration with another franchise are on the horizon to celebrate the game's 2nd anniversary.

Following this, the “Sins of the Horadrim” season from July to September will introduce Horadric powers, another earnable pet, and “dungeon escalation" events. The final segment of the year, “Infernal Chaos,” will launch in September, offering new chaos powers, potential updates to the infernal hordes mode, and another IP collaboration.

The next Diablo 4 expansion will be released in 2026, which could disappoint fans who had been anticipating a yearly update cycle. Blizzard also has plans to introduce a new ranking system and leaderboards next year.

