Flipboard's Surf App Introduces Feature to Filter Out Elon Musk Content

Flipboard has introduced a new feature in the latest beta update of its Surf app, allowing users to exclude posts about specific individuals, including Elon Musk. This enhancement is part of Surf's broader goal to offer a personalized and clutter-free browsing experience on the decentralized web.

Customizable Content Filters

Surf's new content filtering capabilities enable users to curate their feeds by excluding posts related to particular profiles, hashtags, or topics. This means that if users prefer to avoid content about certain individuals or subjects, they can set filters accordingly. For example, to exclude posts about Elon Musk, users can add his name to their exclusion list, resulting in a feed tailored to their preferences.

Enhanced Feed Management

Beyond individual exclusions, Surf offers tools for broader feed management. Users can create custom feeds by selecting specific sources, keywords, or hashtags, and apply filters to exclude unwanted content. This level of customization ensures that users receive relevant information without the noise of undesired topics.

Integration with Decentralized Platforms

Surf stands out by integrating content from decentralized platforms like Mastodon and Bluesky, as well as traditional sources such as RSS feeds, podcasts, and YouTube channels. This integration allows users to consolidate diverse content into a single, customizable feed, enhancing the browsing experience.

Availability and Future Developments

Currently, Surf is in beta and accessible to users who join the waitlist. Flipboard plans to expand access and introduce more sophisticated feed management tools in future updates, further empowering users to control their content consumption.

Source: Neowin

