DOJ pushes for Google to sell Chrome to break search monopoly

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is intensifying its efforts to compel Google to divest its browser Chrome, potentially including Android, in a bid to dismantle the company's perceived monopoly in the search engine market. In a recent revised filing submitted to Judge Amit Mehta, the DOJ, alongside a coalition of 38 state attorneys general, is laying out pivotal steps aimed at promoting fair competition and addressing Google's dominance in online search.

The updated filing closely aligns with a previous proposal issued last November, which followed Judge Mehta's landmark ruling affirming Google's monopolistic status. The DOJ asserts that forcing the sale of Chrome is crucial to breaking Google’s hold over a critical gateway for online searches, thereby fostering an environment conducive to genuine competition.

A notable change in this latest proposal is the removal of the demand that Google divest its investments in artificial intelligence. The DOJ has shifted its strategy to a more supervisory stance, requiring Google to inform regulators before pursuing any significant changes in its AI operations. This marks a significant pivot that reflects a desire to keep innovative assets in play while ensuring regulatory oversight.

While the DOJ has opted not to push for the immediate sale of Android, it is keeping the option open for future action if the current measures do not successfully enhance competition. Google, for its part, is gearing up to refute the proposals, characterizing them as excessively interventionist and beyond the scope of the court’s initial ruling. The tech giant has emphasized that the matter concerns its existing partnerships, rather than the sweeping changes proposed by the DOJ.

As this legal saga unfolds, the stakes are high for both Google and the landscape of online search, with potential ramifications that could reshape the competition dynamics in the tech industry.

source: Android Central

