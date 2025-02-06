Microsoft Teams Rolls Out AI-Powered Super Resolution for Sharper Video Calls

Microsoft Teams is introducing Super Resolution (SR), an AI-powered feature designed to enhance video quality, particularly in poor network conditions. Initially announced at Microsoft Ignite 2024, the feature is now available in public preview and is set for general release in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

Super Resolution leverages the AI capabilities of Copilot+ PCs, specifically Snapdragon X-based devices, to upscale video quality. Unlike traditional upscaling methods, which often result in blurry visuals, this AI-driven approach restores resolution and delivers clearer images, even when bandwidth is limited.

Microsoft conducted a subjective video quality assessment, where users evaluated video calls with SR enabled. The results showed an average increase of +0.6 in the Comparative Mean Opinion Score (CMOS), with 68% of users rating the improved video quality as superior. The AI-based enhancement is designed to activate only when needed, ensuring that stable video calls remain unaffected.

To optimize power consumption, Super Resolution is enabled by default when devices are plugged in but automatically switches off when running on battery. Users also have the option to manually disable the feature in the "Video settings" menu.

Currently, the feature is exclusive to the Teams Windows app on Snapdragon X-based Copilot+ PCs, including devices from Surface, Dell, HP, Asus, Acer, Samsung, and Lenovo. Microsoft plans to extend support to Intel and AMD Copilot+ PCs in the future, with a long-term goal of making Super Resolution a standard feature across all capable devices.

With this update, Microsoft Teams aims to enhance virtual communication by delivering sharper, more detailed video quality, ensuring an improved user experience even in challenging network conditions.

Advertisement