ChatGPT on WhatsApp Just Got Smarter: Now Listens, Sees, and Critiques Memes

ChatGPT Search is now available for free users
Feb 5, 2025
ChatGPT’s integration with WhatsApp is evolving, bringing new capabilities that make AI interactions more dynamic than ever. OpenAI has announced that the chatbot can now analyze voice messages and images shared through WhatsApp, making it more accessible and interactive for users.

Previously, WhatsApp users were limited to text input when engaging with ChatGPT, and those subscribed to premium tiers couldn’t access their paid benefits. With the latest update, users can now record voice notes instead of typing, allowing ChatGPT to listen and respond accordingly. Additionally, the chatbot can process images sent via WhatsApp and provide insights based on visual input.

Beyond media input, OpenAI is also introducing the ability for users to sign into their ChatGPT accounts directly from WhatsApp. This means that subscribers of the ChatGPT Plus and Pro tiers will soon be able to leverage their paywalled features, such as access to advanced AI models, without leaving the messaging app.

To start using ChatGPT on WhatsApp, users simply need to save 1-800-CHATGPT (1-800-242-8478) as a contact and relaunch the app. The chatbot will then appear in the contact list, allowing for seamless communication via text, images, and voice messages.

This expanded functionality is particularly beneficial for users with restricted internet access or limited phone storage, as it removes the need to install a separate ChatGPT app. By enhancing its integration within WhatsApp, OpenAI is making AI-powered conversations more convenient and engaging for millions worldwide.

