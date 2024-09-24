Kaspersky users in the US say their antivirus was replaced by UltraAV
Kaspersky users in the US have discovered that their antivirus has been replaced by UltraAV. That doesn't seem like it would do wonders for a company's PR image.
For those unaware, the US government banned the sale of Kaspersky products in the United States in June, with the rule coming into effect on July 20. Why? Because the US Government believed that "Kaspersky and third-party products that integrate Kaspersky's products pose undue and unacceptable risks to U.S. national security and to the security and safety of U.S. persons." However, the Russian cybersecurity firm was allowed to provide software updates to users in the US, until September 29. On July 20, Kaspersky announced it was ending its business operations in the US.
Now, all of us were expecting Kaspersky to inform the user about how they would be affected by the issue when updates are no longer provided. The logical expectation was that the user would be educated on how to uninstall the antivirus from their computer, and use Windows Defender as an alternative.
US Kaspersky users say their antivirus has been replaced by UltraAV
Kaspersky had other plans. It partnered with UltraAV in an undisclosed deal to replace its own antivirus on over 1 million users' computers. Kaspersky antivirus was uninstalled automatically on user's computers, and silently replaced by UltraAV. This is textbook malware behavior right there.
What is UltraAV?
UltraAV is based in Boston, and is owned by Pango, a partner of Kaspersky. The company is the same one that owns UltraVPN, and Hotspot Shield. The Register reports that Pango was acquired by Aura, a Massachusetts firm, in 2021. Aura had acquired Max Secure Software, an Indian security vendor, two years ago. UltraAV uses the engine created my Max Secure Software. Confused yet?
This is probably Kaspersky's way of sidestepping the restrictions set by the US, it's not a direct product, nor is it integrated into a third party. But it sure isn't a good deal from the consumer's perspective.
Well, UltraAV doesn't appear to be a rebranding or rebadging of Kaspersky. Here's a comparison of the features offered by the two products. It includes a VPN, Password Manager, and all the bells and whistles that most security products have these days.
Honestly, UltraAV is the most generic name that you could pick. It kind of sounds like a fake software, doesn't it? There are several reports on reddit, where users say they panicked after they saw something called UltraAV on their computer. I suppose the reaction is fair, I'd have probably done the same.
I don't think this migration was a good idea, in fact, this could be the dumbest way to have handled the situation. Why not just display a warning to the user, and ask them to use Microsoft Defender? It's free, and not a premium competitor that would affect it in other markets, or perhaps it could give people in other Countries the impression that Defender is enough? The ethical choice would be to just asked the user if they want to switch to UltraAV, and an option to decline the migration?
Did Kaspersky notify users about the transition to UltraAV?
It turns out they did, Axios wrote about this 2 weeks ago. Users were notified about the migration from Kaspersky to UltraAV via email. But some users say they were never informed prior to the software's installation.
(Image courtesy: reddit)
Hang on! That email doesn't seem to say that UltraAV would be automatically installed on the user's PC, nor does it ask for the user's permission. Axios' report does mention that there would be "no action required by customers."
Anyway, UltraAV antivirus does appear to be a legit product. The official website has a banner at the top that takes visitors to a page about the transition to UltraAV.
Notice the banner that has the same wording, "No action required"?
Is it a good antivirus? I have no idea about it, but don't forget to turn off auto-renewal for the subscription. I'd probably uninstall it and stick to Windows Defender if I were you, or just use Bitdefender Free. Don't use Avast/Avira/AVG/Norton, they are all the same trash.
I get that Kaspersky has closed up shop in the US, but this is a poor way to repay the loyalty of your users. It could potentially have a snowball effect among customers in other regions.
What's your take on this?
Comments
Kaspersky was -and probably still is- the best Anti Virus software but nowadays an average Windows user do not really need a 3rd party AV when Windows Defender is enough for basic protection. Just be careful with what you download, links you clicked and flash drive that you plug into someone else’s PC.
Not a good look for Kaspersky but it is interesting that other Western countries have not followed the US ban. I would question if there was any actually evidence of wrong doing by Kaspersky?
So we ban a company but continue other relations with Russia such as our space explorations?
Just appears to be a easy target to pick that would at least give the optics the US governments want in presenting itself as being tough.
Software that installs third-party software without permission and notice is malware. Of course, Windows is malware too, so it’s just one big malware family.
Very true.
Been using computers for over 40 years and have never ever encountered a virus. Had Norton AV wayback, but it made a mess of everything. Dumped it. Then tried AVS. Also a mess. Then McAfee – mess. Malwarebytes… mess. Kapersky – mess. After all that – against advice from the internet peanut gallery – I switched to MS Defender. Voila! No performance issues ever since. So why pay good money for a virus software that will in all likelihood will cause issues with your hard drive, OS and a internet connection? Yes, their are people out there who somehow manage to get their systems infected. Surf smart people.
As for Russians spying on US users, well, keep in mind that BS is coming from bureaucrats in Washington DC who have a serious hard-on for all things Russian. So, for political purposes you’re supposed ignore anything Russian.
just because “BS is coming from bureaucrats in Washington DC who have a serious hard-on for all things Russian” doesnt automatically mean theyre wrong or Ru is innocent (hard laugh), also any whataboutism with nsa and co helps. yes, we are aware. To be clear: Putin and fsb will do anything possible to undermine western democracies and use every possible mean, state threat actors are also well known. Kaspersky has ties to fsb, that also doesnt automaticaly mean its malware, but why taking the risk when you have alternatives.
Do people not read the news or know what is happening in the world these days?
We (USA) are under constant cyberattack from Russia, China, Iran and you willingly install their software on your PC?
(Redacted Explitive)’s
The question to me is, was the US government right to ban Kaspersky from doing business in the US. And is the company to whom Kaspersky sold its US customer base now officially suspect by association.
There is no reason to have third party antivirus app installed on your PC…Windows Defender is free and it does great job for most people who aren’t tech savy. Last time I installed antivirus was 20 years ago. Window defender is good enough for me…have never gotten a virus since.
@Lizard
Re “have never gotten a virus since”…That you know of ;)
Exactly what I tell people who have a fly-by-night, Mickey Mouse AV/IS or don’t use any protection whatsoever!
“That you know of! ” ?
This isn’t wholly surprising if you think about it. The US kicked out Kaspersky from access to US customers. That likely a very significant segment of their revenue. Selling their US accounts is a last ditch effort to recoup some of that money.
What’s the worst that can happen? They lose business from customers that they could no longer sell to anymore? LOL. Their overall brand reputation may take a hit. But it was probably a move necessary to shore up some revenue while they reorganize.
kaspersky is a good antivirus. If someone in the Us really wants to use kaspersky, they can buy it with a vpn and install it with a vpn. It helps me removing a tough virus from my pc.
The funny fact is that UltraAV is better than Kaspersky. Hilarious.
Thanks for the article! :]
@John G.,
Well presumably you never buy stuff online. If you did you would be concerned by the fact that swapping Kapersky AV for UltraAV meant that you no longer have online payment protection now. Webcam protection is also missing according to Ashwin’s screenshot.
Kaspersky AV has always being malware in disguise as many other Anti-Viruses too. Webcam protection is easy. Just use small program “Webcam on/off”. Turn on webcam only when you want/need it.
@TelV, let’s talk serious now. Online payments protected by a Russian AV, really dude? Webcam protection by a Russian AV, really dude?
What do you think that we are talking about here?