Google disrupted YouTube video playback on Firefox, again
Being a Firefox user can be quite difficult these days. Besides getting regular prompts to switch to the browser of a mega-corpo, excuse the Cyberpunk slang, it is predominantly issues with certain websites and services that Firefox users have to battle against.
One of the latest examples comes from Google-owned YouTube. Some Firefox users noticed playback issues on YouTube for several months. These affected high resolution videos only, from 1080p and up. To make matters worse, no clear pattern could be identified.
Some videos played fine, others would stop abruptly when they ran out of buffer. The issue affected Firefox only (and maybe Firefox forks). All Chromium-based browsers were not affected by it.
Investigation points at YouTube as the culprit
After months of investigating the issue, Mozilla finally found a fix for the issue. This fix will be released as Firefox 127.0.2 later this month, as it did not make it into the Firefox 127.0.1 release of today.
The fixing took longer than expected, as it was difficult to reproduce the issue.
According to Mozilla engineer Alastor Wu, the issues was caused by Google's YouTube service and not by a regression in Firefox.
He writes on Bugzilla: "This problem is triggered by bad muxed VP9 bytestream served by Youtube, so it's not a regression on our side, this issue can also be reproduced on old versions Firefox".
In other words: Google introduced the issue on YouTube. While there is no evidence that Google did so deliberately, it is clear that the outcome is catastrophic for affected Firefox users and Mozilla.
Affected users might have blamed Firefox for the issue. Some may even have switched to a Chromium-based browser, as these worked without any issue.
Not the first time, likely not the last
Back in 2018, Firefox engineers complained on Twitter (now-X), that YouTube was loading five times slower in non-Chromium browsers. The issue affected Firefox and the old version of Microsoft Edge back then.
Google was using a deprecated API on YouTube that only Chromium supported. This left Firefox, Edge, and other non-Chromium browsers standing in the rain.
In 2023, Firefox users started to notice another issue on YouTube. Videos would take longer to load, which only affected the browser and not Chromium-based browsers. Microsoft, having switched Edge to a Chromium-base by then, was not affected by the issue.
One potential explanation
While some may cry foul-play immediately, there are other explanations. Here is one:
Google may test changes only in Chrome / Chromium, and not in Firefox. Or it may test changes only cursory in other browsers. This could lead to bugs that are not noticed when new changes are implemented.
Closing Words
The issue that some Firefox users experienced for the past couple of months is likely not the last issue that is going to affect Firefox on YouTube.
Are you using Firefox? Did you experience any issues on YouTube lately?
Comments
Back in the day we just payed for bandwidth. Nowadays folks not only pay for a service provider, they have to pay ‘Big-Tech/5-eyes’ with data that’s nefariously collected.
It’s up to the individual whether or not they want to keep playing the
5/9/14-eyes tracking/bloat-game.
I’m on low data, my OS is designed to work with low data, so there’s absolutely no reason to participate in the global-bloat-game.
My old Firefox and one of it’s forks, continue to work just fine.
Using Firefox ESR, NoScript, uBO, and have never had any issues with YouTube, and never seen adverts. I just allow youtube.com temporarily in NoScript as needed.
The best thing about using ESR is that the latest-version users do all my debugging, so by the time I get upgraded, problems like the one in this post are usually fixed for me.
If you have to use youtube, try freetube if you still haven’t and open YT links within. You can opt to open YT url’s directly too but it requires installing a complicated set of extensions, which is a mess and breaks a lot.
Freetube brings speed, local download, heavy customization and no ads. Not bad at all, long as it lasts.
I went back to firefox because of the end of manifest v2. Yes, i can clearly feel that google related sites are not as snappy as in chromium browsers, and I am affected by the youtube issue as well.
But I love firefox. I tried brave to go around the youtube issue, but tbh I dont really like brave ( I admit that it is the best chromium alternative but i just hate its UI).
I am planning to install chrome desktop and install youtube as an app. As I have premium I dont get ads, and youtube works flawless with chrome.
For everything else, I use FF.
Well Firefox is sort of the lone non Chromium browser these days. Not to mention its rather dismal market share. Its like I have found using Firefox at times that does not work with some web sites. I just think many developers maintaining the web site does not bother to test much with Firefox these days. I am sure it will get resolved eventually by YouTube but I don’t think Firefox can continue to avoid the reality of Chromium being the standard for web browsers.
Nice strawman. It’s Google fault period. Seethe more.
Agreed, Brave recognizes and accepts Google’s superiority, why doesn’t Firefox? The future is Google, not Firefox or its forks.
As far as ad blocking, the built in blockers that other Chromium browsers use is far superior to uBlock + Firefox.
Google’s odyssey with Youtube, be it or not aimed at the Firefox browser is becoming fastidious.
History of incidents is relevant of a chaotic relationship between YouTube and Firefox as well as my comments regarding my work-around is becoming boring to write and read : a front-end which acts as a proxy, ‘Piped’ is my choice. I don’t know what I’d encounter should I access YouTube the standard way, and I don’t want to know. It’s been some time now that I avoid all of GAFAM to the maximum extent. I’ll never surrender on that, though the exception remains for the time being the very Microsoft OS, bound to be a memory. What has the WWW become? The World Wild Web as it seems.
The ONLY potential explanation: Google sabotaged Firefox again because Google’s adblocking killing is imminent. Mozilla was never expected to find the reason beforehand. The plan was that Chrome users that hear about the adblocking getting severely crippled obviously try Firefox instead, and what do they test first? Youtube videos. HD Youtube videos. They would of course notice that Firefox doesn’t work correctly so Google are counting on that the users return to using their ad-machine they call a browser instead. It really is that simple. Google desperately need Chrome-slaves to increase revenue. Next step is of course that Google will stop funding Mozilla. Let’s see what ridiculous reason they come up with… Everybody hates ads, get that in your head Google.
Not too long ago I installed Zorin OS 17 on an old laptop that had no issues playing 1080 videos in YouTube before. So I start Firefox and the performance is abysmal. Not for one second did I think the problem is something else than Zorin and Wayland, so I just erased the whole OS and decided it’s fu**ing shit. Should have known that it was Google all along… This sh*t trickles down to linux also, since Firefox is the default browser on most distros. Thanks a lot Google, you endless turd.
Fuck google and fuck Youtube.
> Google may test changes only in Chrome / Chromium, and not in Firefox. Or it may test changes only cursory in other browsers.
A lack of test coverage is neither likely nor an excuse for a billion-dollar company like Google. Other explanations are therefore probably more realistic.
Outlook also runs very slow on Firefox, using more ram than Gmail and cpu…
This on Linux.
Normally is related to some scripts so there is No Script for people with patiente to use it…
Some organizations always had some kind of trouble with Firefox as with the great Netscape – Maybe is related to karma!