Microsoft Edge for Android gets Extensions support

Microsoft's mobile web browser for Android will soon support browser extensions. The browser, which Microsoft renamed recently to Microsoft Edge: AI Browser, does not support extensions at the moment.

Most Chromium-based browsers, including Google Chrome, do not support browser extensions on mobile. For Google, it is keeping mobile users on Android away from content blockers.

Mozilla introduced full extensions support in Firefox for Android recently. There are some Chromium-based browsers that do support Chrome extensions and some Chrome browsers, like Brave, Vivaldi or Opera, include native content blocking functionality.

Microsoft followed Google in regards to extensions support, or a lack thereof, when it released Microsoft Edge for Android back in 2021. Microsoft's mobile browser supports tracker and adblocking by default. The content blocker is powered by Adblock Plus.

Extensions for Microsoft Edge: KI Browser for Android

Microsoft introduced a new experimental flag in Microsoft Edge: KI Browser for Android. Available only in the Canary development version of the browser, it adds support for extensions when enabled.

Spotted by Leopeva64, the feature is a work in progress at the time. Some users get an Extensions link under Menu in Edge for Android after activation that lists three extensions currently.

These extensions are Dark Reader, uBlock Origin and Global Speed.

Dark Reader enables dark mode support for any website visited in the browser.

uBlock Origin is probably the most popular content blocker right now.

Global Speed allows users to control the playback speed of video and audio content.

The extensions button did not appear on my test system after enabling the flag. It is possible that this is rolling out over time to the entire population.

Microsoft has two main options when it comes to extensions support: focus on a few extensions, similarly to what Mozilla did in Firefox for Android for some time, or unlock full extensions support.

Both options offer advantages and disadvantages. Focusing on select extensions allows Microsoft to make sure that these work perfectly in the mobile version of the browser. Microsoft would have to test the functionality of these extensions in that case. Unlocking all extensions expands the capabilities of the browser, but it may lead to extensions not working correctly in the mobile version.

Interfaces are different between desktop and mobile versions. Some APIs, technology or devices may also not be supported.

Here is how you enable the functionality right now:

Load edge://flags in the Microsoft Edge for Android version of the browser. Search for Android Extension, or scroll down until you find the flag. Set it to Enabled. Restart Microsoft Edge for Android.

Closing Words

The experimental flag landed in Microsoft Edge Canary recently and it is likely that development is not complete yet. It may take months or even longer before support lands in the stable version of Microsoft Edge for Android.

Still, support for extensions gives Microsoft a leg up against its main competitor Google.

Now You: have you tried Microsoft Edge on Android recently? Which browser do you use on mobile?

