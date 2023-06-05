Where to watch WWDC 2023 live stream

WWDC 2023 will start later today. Here's a brief overview of what we can expect from Apple Park.

What Apple could announce at WWDC 2023

The biggest change that users can expect in iOS 17 is the ability to download and install apps from third party stores. Apple's hand has been forced in this matter in order to comply with the regulations set by the European Union. Experts believe that Apple may restrict sideloading to users in Europe, so the rest of the world may not get those options. Apple is said to ship various improvements to the Lock Screen, Wallet, and other elements in the next version of the OS. As for iPadOS, it could get the Widgets experience that debuted as part of iOS 16's lock screen overhaul.

According to some previous rumors, Apple is all set to introduce a new journaling app for iPhone, which will help improve the mental health of users while respecting their privacy. The Silicon Valley mogul may also kick off a new Health service, which could be a subscription-based app, that would help users work on their fitness, and could also provide personalized training regimes based on their health data. iOS 17 may allow you to turn your iPhone's lock screen into a Smart Display, when you place it horizontally on a night stand, to help you check the time, upcoming appointments, notifications, etc.

macOS 14 may debut at today's event, though not much is known about the changes that it would bring to the table. watchOS 10 and tvOS 17 are among the next-gen iterations that users can expect from WWDC 2023. Apple has been rumored to be prepping a complete overhaul of the interface for watchOS 10, the new experience will offer a widget-like experience to provide quick access to various data via scrollable pages.

The highlight of the show could be Apple's first mixed reality headset. The Cupertino company is expected to announce the device, which is reportedly called Reality Pro, along with a new operating system called xrOS. The headset will be equipped with an Apple Silicon chip, several cameras, 4K micro OLED displays, an external battery. While it will be Apple's first foray into the AR/VR market, the Reality Pro is expected to come with a hefty price tag at about $3,000.

Rumors suggest that Apple will also unveil a new range of Macs at WWDC 2023, which could see the likes of a new 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 silicon chip, a new Mac studio and a refreshed iMac line up. The stable versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 10 will likely roll out to all users in September, when Apple launches the iPhone 15 series.

Where to watch WWDC 2023?

Apple will stream the event live on its YouTube channel, you can click the Notify me button on the video to get a notification when the show starts. You may also watch the WWDC 2023 event live on the company's developer portal on your desktop browser, or via the Apple Developer app on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. The keynote has been scheduled to start at 10 AM PT on June 5th, 6PM (UK), 7 PM (Germany), 10:30?PM IST (India), 2 PM (Brazil).

What are your expectations for WWDC 2023?

