AWS unveils $12.7 billion investment plan in India

AWS has revealed its new $12.7 billion investment plan in India. Amazon wants to grow its cloud business in the country, and the investment will be completed by 2030.

Amazon keeps investing more in the South Asian market, mainly in India. The company recently announced that it will invest $4.4 billion in the South Asian economy to grow AWS in the area. Now, Amazon announced its bigger plans, consisting of investing $12.7 million in India by 2030. AWS is currently one of the most dominant companies in India when it comes to cloud services.

"AWS is committed to driving positive social and economic impact in India. In addition to building cloud infrastructure and helping local customers and partners digitally transform, we have trained more than four million people in India with cloud skills since 2017 and invested in six utility-scale renewable energy projects to meet our global 100% renewable energy goal by 2025," said Puneet Chandok, president of commercial business at AWS India and South Asia.

Amazon, which previously spent $3.7 billion in AWS infrastructure in India and currently operates two data center regions in the South Asian market, stated that its investments will support 131,700 full-time employment in fields like engineering, telecommunications, and construction.

AWS is one of many to invest in India recently

India has always been an attractive place for technology companies. Still, AWS announced a couple of days after another tech company revealed that it will be expanding its work in the company. Foxconn recently announced a $500 million investment in Telangana, India.

Foxconn is attempting to extend its presence in the South Asian market, particularly in India. Earlier this year, the business won a proposal to manufacture AirPods in the nation, and it has now committed to investing $500 million in Telangana, India, with local officials. K.T. Rama Rao, Telangana's IT minister, stated that Foxconn's plan will create 25,000 direct employees in the first phase.

Besides, Apple and Google have also announced that they will expand their phone production in the country. The United States will drive the country's resilient growth through the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment. PGII is a G7-led initiative that aims to support promising/infrastructure projects in developing countries, and India is one of them.

