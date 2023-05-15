Windows 10 will still get smaller feature updates

When Microsoft revealed that the current Windows 10 version would be the last, it was not clear if Windows 10 would still get smaller feature updates or if Microsoft would limit updates to security and bug fix updates.

Microsoft pushed a new update to the release preview development version of Windows 10 this week. This update included two new, but minor, feature changes. In pushing the update, Microsoft confirmed that Windows 10 may also get new features in the future.

While there won't be a new feature update for Windows 10 released later this year, or in the 29 months of support the operating system has left, new features and improvements may be included in the cumulative updates that Microsoft releases for Windows 10 on the second Tuesday of each month.

The Release Preview Channel update increased the build number to 19045.3030. It is mostly a bug fix release and not comparable to the massive update that Microsoft released to Windows 11's Release Preview Channel.

The first change improves the search functionality on Windows 10. Microsoft notes that the search box now supports top and bottom taskbar positions, as well as regular or small taskbar icons. The Search Box includes highlights and users may use it to "easily access apps, files, settings, and more from Windows and the web" according to Microsoft.

The second change improves the priority notification feature. Windows may show up to three "high priority toast notifications" at the same time now. Windows apps and native features may use the built-in notification system to inform users about events. Priority notifications have precedence over regular notifications. These notifications may be alarms, reminders or notices for calls.

With the update installed, Windows 10 devices may display up to three priority notifications and one regular notification at the same time.

The remaining changes of the update address issues.

Closing Words

The picture is a bit clearer now regarding Windows 10's last 29 months of official support. Microsoft won't release feature updates for the operating system anymore, but some smaller feature changes will still find their way into the operating system. These changes will be part of the cumulative update for the operating system that Microsoft releases on the second Tuesday of each month.

It is likely that these feature changes will become less and less the closer the operating system gets to October 2025. Microsoft has started to upgrade Windows 10 version 22H1 devices to the latest Windows 10 version automatically. Windows 10 version 22H1 reaches end of support in June 2023.

Now You: Any feature that you would like to see supported in Windows 10?

