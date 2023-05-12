Next chapter for Twitter: Elon Musk finds new CEO

twitter new CEO
Onur Demirkol
May 12, 2023
Twitter
1

Elon Musk announced that Twitter will be run by a new CEO starting next week. Musk made the announcement on the platform but didn't specify who will be the new CEO.

Musk acquired Twitter a couple of months ago, back on October 27, 2022, for $44 billion, and as soon as buying the company, he fired the CEO, Parag Agrawal. He has been acting as the CEO since then. Two months later, he conducted a Twitter poll to determine if he should stand down as CEO. He also promised that he will be respectful of the result and leave his duties if the people say so. Over 57% of the more than 17 million people who voted stated he should go.

Back then, he said that he would "resign as CEO as soon as he finds someone foolish enough to take the job,” and it looks like the person has been found. The new Twitter owner said that the new upcoming CEO will start working in around six weeks, and Musk will become the executive chairman and CTO of Twitter.

"Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops," Musk said in the announcement tweet.

Linda Yaccarino courtesy of: Charles Sykes/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Who will be the new Twitter CEO after Elon Musk?

As Musk didn't specify any names, we are not sure, but according to Wall Street Journal, he has been in talks with Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal's head of advertising. WSJ mentioned that "people familiar with the situation" have said that both parties are in talks, and Yaccarino is expected to take the Twitter CEO role in around six weeks.

Yaccarino, NBCU's head of global advertising and partnerships, has been an industry advocate for improved ways to evaluate the impact of advertising for more than a decade. She was important in the introduction of NBCU's ad-supported Peacock streaming service as the company's head of advertising sales.

WSJ says "they are in talks," and nothing seems to be official yet. However, Elon Musk looked pretty confident in his tweet. The official announcement is expected to come soon.

Comments

  1. ShintoPlasm said on May 12, 2023 at 8:37 am
    Hopefully it’s Mitchell Baker!

