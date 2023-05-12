Check with Steve Jobs' signature fetches sublime price

A check signed by Steve Jobs from Apple Computer Company sold for $106,985 at an auction conducted by RR Auction. Jobs filled up and signed the check back in 1976, and it was made out to Crampton, Remke, & Miller, INC, a consulting business that provided services to Northern California tech firms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The auction, which RR Auction held, got the interest of allay collectors and Apple fans. It has Steve Jobs' signature and was signed in 1976, the year of Apple's founding. After a tough bidding process, the new owner of the check agreed to pay $106,985 to add it to their collections.

"Choice Apple Computer Company business check, 6 x 3, filled out in type and signed by Jobs, "steven jobs," payable to Crampton, Remke & Miller, Inc. for $175, July 8, 1976. Headed "Apple Computer Company," the check uses Apple's first official address at "770 Welch Rd., Ste. 154, Palo Alto"—the location of an answering service and mail drop that they used while still operating out of the famous Jobs family garage. In fine to very fine condition," said the description on the official auction site.

Why is it worth over $100k?

One of the biggest reasons the check is worth over $100k is that the first address of Apple is written on it, 770 Welch Rd., Ste. 154, Palo Alto. It was the first address that had an answering machine Jobs, and Wozniak used while they were developing Apple in Jobs' family garage.

The check is authentic, and it also has Steve Jobs's original signature on it. Jobs has become one of the most inspirational people in the world shortly after his massive success with Apple, and he is also one of the biggest reasons why Apple is one of the leaders of the technology world in today's world.

This is not the first check that was auctioned off. According to MacRumors, another check, signed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, was auctioned off in 2022 and sold for $164,000.

Advertisement