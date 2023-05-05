Stay up to date with your friends with the new Windows 11 Facebook Widget

Microsoft has announced a new set of updates for Windows 11 Insiders, with a focus on improving the user experience across the operating system. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the major updates, including a new Facebook widget, a modernized Details pane in File Explorer, and improvements to Windows Spotlight.

These updates aim to enhance the user experience of Windows 11 by improving its functionality, accessibility, and appearance. By introducing a new Facebook widget, a modernized Details pane, and updates to Windows Spotlight, Microsoft is taking steps towards creating a more cohesive and user-friendly operating system.

Your Facebook feed is now one click away

Windows 11 now supports a new Facebook widget, which enables users to view notifications from the social network without having to open the app. This new widget is available in the Canary, Dev, and Beta channels, and requires the latest version of the Facebook app to work.

Insiders enrolled in the Dev channel with build 23451 now also have access to a modernized Details pane in File Explorer. This new pane displays more information about a file, including suggested files that may be related to it, an email conversation where the file was included or mentioned, an activity history, and an easy share button. The modern look of the pane is consistent with the rest of Windows 11, providing a more cohesive experience.

Improvements to Windows Spotlight

Windows Spotlight has received updates in the Dev channel, with Insiders noticing a richer UI that displays more information about the picture being shown, related pictures, and both a minimized and full-screen experience. Both options now include 4K portrait images, which should improve the image quality of Windows Spotlight backgrounds on high-resolution monitors.

Other updates for Windows 11 insiders

In addition to the major updates listed above, Microsoft has introduced a range of other updates for Windows 11 Insiders. These include:

Widget picker experience: Previously available only in the Canary channel, the new widget picker experience is now available to all Windows 11 Insiders.

Animated widget icons: Insiders can now enjoy animated widget icons, which were previously available in other channels.

Start menu account notification badging: This feature is now rolling out more widely.

Recommended section of the Start menu: Microsoft is testing a new experience to show more relevant content in the Recommended section of the Start menu. With this update, users may see website suggestions based on their browsing history.

Improvements to accessibility: Microsoft has improved the way Narrator works with Excel, and support for live captions has expanded to more countries and dialects.

Overall, these updates are set to make Windows 11 a more streamlined and user-friendly operating system. With the new Facebook widget, modernized Details pane, and improvements to Windows Spotlight, users can expect a more cohesive experience across the platform.

