Microsoft is unifying Microsoft 365 apps under the cloud.microsoft domain

Martin Brinkmann
Apr 27, 2023
Microsoft
|
1

Microsoft has created or acquired a lot of products in the past ten years, and many of these products, apps or services, use their one domain names or subdomains. The company notes that this "fragmentation has created increasing challenges for end user navigation, administrative simplicity, and the development of cross-app experiences".

To address the fragmentation, Microsoft decided to unify the experience for end users and system administrators alike. User-facing Microsoft 365 apps and services that require user authentication will be moved to a single domain: cloud.microsoft.

Note that the domain name is cloud.microsoft, and not cloud.microsoft.com. Services will become available under the new domain. To give an example. Outlook may be accessed by loading outlook.cloud.microsoft in the web browser, and the same is true for OneDrive, Teams, or Loop. Please note that the services are not yet available under the new Microsoft domain.

cloud.microsoft

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft has exclusive access to the .microsoft top level domain. This, Microsoft says, enhances the "security, trustworthiness, and integrity of an organization's web offerings".  It enables "enhanced security protocols and governance controls" and brings the value of these to apps as well. It is easier for users to verify that the site in question is legitimate, as they only have to verify that they are on a .microsoft domain.

Domain spoofing, for example, would require a direct attack against Microsoft's infrastructure, as it is the "registry operator and sole registrant".

Microsoft explains that a single, unified domain name offers several advantages for its customers. The main improvement for end users is that it will reduce the number of authentication prompts significantly. It will also reduce the number of redirects and delays when switching from one app to another, according to Microsoft.

System administrators benefit from a decrease in complexity, especially in regards to allow-lists and security in general.

Microsoft plans to deploy "net-new services" on the cloud.microsoft domain initially. Existing workloads will be transitioned over time to the new domain.  The domain has already been added to the official list of Office 365 URLs and IP address ranges, which administrators may use to configure these services in their environments.

End users will be redirected automatically once services are switched to their new home at the cloud.microsoft website. Microsoft has yet to reveal a schedule for the moving of existing apps and services to the new domain.

The company has plans to move other services to the domain as well in the future, but current plans are limited to Microsoft 365.

Closing Words

The use of an exclusive domain, .microsoft in this case, could help improve security and reduce complexity for administrators. It remains to be seen how fast Microsoft is going to transition existing services to the cloud.microsoft domain.

Now You: what is your take on the decision?

Summary
Microsoft is unifying Microsoft 365 apps under the cloud.microsoft domain
Article Name
Microsoft is unifying Microsoft 365 apps under the cloud.microsoft domain
Description
Microsoft will unify Microsoft 365 apps and services under a new cloud.microsoft domain to reduce fragmentation and administration.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

UK vetoes Microsoft’s $69B Activision acquisition
Microsoft Teams Snapchat Lenses

Microsoft reportedly won't bundle Teams with Office in the future

Microsoft's push for more women in cybersecurity

Microsoft retires two Stores in May 2023 that barely anyone used

Guns out: Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft

Google's search engine dominance challenged by Microsoft

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on April 27, 2023 at 9:03 am
    Reply

    Thanks! Blocked at router level.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved