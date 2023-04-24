New Slack API: Embrace the automation you've been waiting for

Slack, the workplace collaboration tool, has launched its long-awaited next-gen API platform for developers, following almost three years of experimentation, development, and testing with the community. The new platform boasts a modular architecture with building blocks like functions, triggers, and workflows, which can be remixed and reused, making it simpler to create Slack integrations and automations. This, in turn, enables the software to become more powerful and useful.

Faster and more intuitive developer experience

The new Slack API also features a faster and more intuitive developer experience, with new tools like the Slack CLI and TypeScript SDK that simplify and clarify the most tedious parts of building on top of Slack. The tools enable developers to focus on their code and users, instead of server management. Moreover, the platform provides secure deployment, data storage, and authentication powered by Slack-managed serverless infrastructure and a fast, Deno-based TypeScript runtime.

The flexible user experience of the new Slack API makes it easy to share what you built anywhere in Slack. By adding a link trigger, your workflow becomes portable and can be shared in a message, added to your bookmarks, put in a canvas, and more. The updated Workflow Builder is going to "soon be a supercharged no-code tool that puts the power of automating Slack and integrating everyday tools directly into the hands of users".

New Slack API pricing and a 6-month free trial

Slack's new API pricing is based on "Premium workflows," with "Standard workflows" remaining free. Only workflows built with certain advanced functionality will be subject to additional costs. Pricing will be based on the number of times someone in your workspace "runs" a premium workflow.

Slack is giving everyone plenty of time to test out Premium workflows, with free access to the next-gen platform available from April 24 until October 31. Every paid Slack plan includes an allotment of premium workflow runs, allowing you to use premium workflows for free until you've had the chance to see the value first.

To get started with the new Slack API, head over to Slack's home page, where you can find sample ideas and access the Community forums for help and support.

