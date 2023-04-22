How to watch the London Marathon 2023 online: Complete guide

London Marathon is at the door, as we have plenty of days left for the excitement to start. Unfortunately, not everyone is able to attend it as a competitor or a fan who wants to experience it in person. To help those who want to follow it from their homes, we prepared this guide about how to watch the London Marathon.

An annual marathon held in London, it is surely one of the most anticipated events for most athleticism enthusiasts. What about the ones who can't go to the UK and experience it live? You can still watch it online but might need a VPN to connect to the local English broadcast. Don't worry, we will explain to you everything you need to know!

Back with a Spring in our step ? Countless hours of training were all for this, and now your victory lap awaits. In front of thousands of voices willing you home. Because in London, #WeRunTogether #LondonMarathon pic.twitter.com/l3nivKyKbU — TCS London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) April 17, 2023

How to watch the London Marathon online?

There are several ways to watch the London Marathon online. If you are not a UK resident and want to follow the action from a different part of the world, you can look for local broadcasts. However, it is always better to follow the event from the official English broadcast. In this case, BBC must be your go-to option for the best coverage.

You might have to use a VPN service to be able to watch BBC from different countries. Don't worry; services like NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark lets you stay up-to-date from anywhere in the world. These three are very solid options with stable performances and fair prices. Don't forget to check them out!

Here is the full TV coverage:

BBC One: 08:30-14:15

08:30-14:15 BBC Two: 14:15-15:00

14:15-15:00 BBC Online and iPlayer: 13:00-18:00

13:00-18:00 BBC Two: 18:00-19:00 (highlights)

What are the accessible viewing areas?

If you are already in London, you have a chance to experience it in person. You are allowed to watch the marathon from the sidelines, but it is not the best option for people with disabilities. The TCS London Marathon has shared information about accessible viewing areas information on its website, explaining all the areas where people with disabilities can enjoy the marathon. Here is the list:

Cutty Sark

Canada Water / Surrey Quays – GOSH Charity cheer zone

Canary Wharf

Canary Wharf – GOSH Charity cheer zone

Butcher Row

Tower Hill

Victoria Embankment

Victoria Embankment – GOSH Charity cheer zone

The London Marathon 2023 will take place on Sunday, April 23.

