Firefox 112.0.1 addresses a major cookies issue
Mozilla released Firefox 112.0.1 for all support platforms to address a major issue affecting the use of cookies in the web browser.
The new version of Firefox is available already and most installations should receive the update automatically. Firefox users may speed up the updating by selecting Menu > Help > About Firefox.
The browser displays the installed version on the page and performs a check for updates. It should pick up the Firefox 112.0.1 update at that point to download and install it. Firefox users may also open the release notes website to download the latest version of the web browser from it.
Firefox 112.0.1 addresses a single non-security issue in the web browser. Mozilla has this to say about it: "Fixed a bug where cookie dates appear to be set in the far future after updating Firefox. This may have caused cookies to be unintentionally purged."
Firefox users who updated the browser to version 112, which Mozilla released last week, may have noticed issues related to cookies. Affected users may have noticed that they had to sign-in to websites more frequently than before.
A bug in Firefox's handling of cookies caused the issue. It caused the last used data for affected cookies to be set 4138 years in the future. Firefox might have cleared the cookies then, which meant that users had to login to accounts again and that certain site preferences might have been lost, if saved to cookies.
Mozilla documented the issue on its bug tracking website. The issue affected Firefox 113 and 114 as well, but has been resolved in those builds through updates. Firefox ESR appears to be unaffected by the issue.
Cookie information is accessible via Firefox's Developer Tools interface. Press F12 to open it while on a site that you want to check and switch to the Storage tab. Select Cookies from the menu on the left, and all cookies set by the site and its third-party scripts are listed there.
Firefox users may want to update to the latest version of the browser immediately to address the issue and prevent it from happening in the future.
Comments
I have tested FF 112.0.1 some minutes ago in Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS and the Youtube related issues seem to be solved like magic. I tell you all that something was wrong inside v112! However I won’t ever say that the problem could be related with the cookies, what a surprise. Thanks for the article.
Are FF’s window size and position stored in cookies? FF still won’t remember them or site preferences on my laptop. Funny, all was well with FF 111. Why would a simple update screw with something like that?
@bewildered, FF’s window size and position are stored in the xulstore.json file which is located in the user’s Firefox profile.
I suspect privacy.resistFingerprinting. You should read about the privacy benefits before disabling it.
Just upgraded Firefox from 112.0 to 112.0.1
I had noticed no cookie issue with FF112.0, at least among my ‘Allowed’ cookies; no idea about the session cookies though I hadn’t encountered any log-in issue.
Side-note and by the way : when do we refer to “update” and when do we to “upgrade”?
I manually install Firefox updates/upgrades and the install process asks me to check ‘Upgrade” though I always thought that “update” should apply in such a scenario …
@Tom, about your comment about update/upgrade process, I wonder if the culprit of the Youtube issues with 112 was some kind of bad harmful update or whatever related with updating, and not for the cookies as well. Anyway, I don’t care anymore, now it works fine with 112.0.1 so it’s enough for me.
@John G. I couldn’t say, I don’t access YouTube directly but only via a ‘Piped’ instance [https://github.com/TeamPiped/Piped], be it for videos (embedded included), playlists and channels. I had faced too many YouTube pages lags in the past to not consider an alternative which I found with ‘Invidious’ first then with ‘Piped’; I use both but all my YouTube redirects head to ‘Piped’ given that in my experience it surpasses ‘Invidious’.
@Tom, it’s very interesting the “piped” solution, thanks for letting me know about it!