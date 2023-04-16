KeePassXC security audit published, recommends this security setting

security-header
Martin Brinkmann
Apr 16, 2023
Security
|
1

KeePassXC is a popular password manager for Windows, Mac and Linux that uses the KDBX file format from the password manager KeePass.

The developers of KeePassXC have published the results of a security audit on their website yesterday. The audit was conducted by Zaur Molotnikov, who is a Munich-based software engineer. Molotnikov's CV is listed on his website.

The audit was conducted free of charge, and while there is some rumbling about potential conflicts of interests on Hacker News, it is irrelevant for the purpose of the article that you are reading now.

Interested users may check out the full audit report here. The author makes several suggestions to the KeePassXC development team and also to users of the application. A core suggestion is to make sure that the latest database format is being used.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to verify the KeePAssXC database format

keepassxc encryption

KeePassXC users have two options during the creation of a new database in regards to the format. The application supports KBSX 3 and KBDX 4, with version four the more advanced format.

The makers suggest to users to use the latest format, by marking it as recommended. This is also the recommendation of KeePass. In fact, the only reason for selecting KDBX 3 is backwards compatibility.

KeePass users, regardless of which port they use, often use different applications to bring support to their other devices. There are several Android apps available, and if one of these does not support the KDBX 4 database format, the less secure database format three needs to be used.

Long-time users of KeePassXC may also use the older format. The new format includes major security improvements, such as support for Argon2 or improved header and data authentication.

KeePassXC users may verify the used database format in the following way:

  1. Open KeePassXC and unlock the password database that you want to check.
  2. Select Database > Database Security.
  3. Switch to Encryption Settings.
  4. Check the Database format option.

If you see KDBX 3, the old format is used. Switching to the new format is a matter of a few clicks. You may copy the database file on the computer's hard drive first for backup purposes. All data should remain accessible though and the process is quick.

  1. Select KDBX 4 (recommended) from the menu.
  2. Select OK.

That is all to it. The new database format offers better security and should be used, unless compatibility stands in the way; this is actually true for all applications that use the KeePass database format to protect user secrets.

Now You: do you use KeePassXC, KeePass, or another program?

Summary
KeePassXC security audit published, recommends this security setting
Article Name
KeePassXC security audit published, recommends this security setting
Description
KeePassXC users may verify the database file format that the password manager uses and upgrade it, if an older, less secure version is still used.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Western Digital hackers claim to have copied 10TB of company data

Kodi confirms user forum data breach

FBI warns: avoid public charging stations

The impact of remote work on cybersecurity: Tips for staying safe

MSI warns against installing unofficial firmware after suffering a cyberattack
android 14 preview

Android April 2023 Security Updates fix several critical vulnerabilities

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. ard said on April 16, 2023 at 8:12 am
    Reply

    yes, I do use KeepassXC. thanks for the details of the test. checked the format and luckily I am already using the newer “4”format. thanks

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved