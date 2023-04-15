Top 3 VPN extensions for Google Chrome: Full list

Nowadays, privacy is very important and should be taken seriously, as many malicious people are lining up to steal your information. If you want to surf the internet securely, you might want to use VPNs to hide your core information from these people. In this article, we will look at the top 3 VPN extensions for Google Chrome.

Before we talk about the top 3 VPNs for Google Chrome, let's look at how they work and the areas that they are good at. A VPN, or virtual private network, is a collection of servers that lets you establish a secure connection to the internet. Your device sends all of its internet traffic through an encrypted tunnel to the server when you connect to a VPN. Thanks to that, nobody will be able to intercept your data or keep tabs on your online activity.

NordVPN

NordVPN is easily one of the most famous and used VPN services right now. It offers Google Chrome support which makes it easier for you to surf the internet safely and securely. One of its most distinct features is blocking WebRTC communication protocols to prevent a possible IP leak. If you want to take extra precautions to keep your IP secure, you might want to check NordVPN out.

It also allows split tunneling thanks to its "Bypass List" feature. You can add a couple of websites to the list and connect them directly, excluding the VPN features. Some websites might not work properly with VPNs, such as banking sites, so the list will surely be useful.

NordVPN has over 5,600 ultra-fast servers in 60 different countries. The company also has a no-logs policy, which means your data won't be stored. It offers different services according to subscription tiers.

Its standard plan costs $11.99, plus is $12.99, and the complete plan is $14.29. Annual plan prices are much lower.

Advantages

Over 5,600 ultra-fast servers in 60 countries

24/7 support

Satisfying performance

Great interface

Disadvantages

More expensive than competitors

5-device limit

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is another option that you can opt-in for. It has outstanding technology that lets you cover your location on the internet. With almost zero downtime, Express is surely an industry favorite that you can trust. Just like Nord, it also has a no-logs policy to keep your data secure and operates in 94 different countries with over 3,000 servers.

It works with WebRTC blocking to ensure your IP is safe and websites can't discover your real location. It might be on the list as a Google Chrome extension, but ExpressVPN also works on Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Android, iOS, consoles, routers, and more.

Unfortunately, ExpressVPN also has a 5-device limitation that prevents you from using it on more devices. However, that doesn't prevent us from including its services in our Top 3 extensions for Google Chrome list.

Just a little more compared to NordVPN, Express charges $12.95 on the standard plan every month, but again, the number goes down if you wish to opt-in for an annual subscription. The company also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Advantages

Solid performance

Split tunneling

24/7 support

Easy to use

Over 3,000 servers in 94 countries.

Disadvantages

Limited usage for businesses

Lacks dedicated IP option

Surfshark

Lastly, Surfshark has also made it to our list. It is another popular and industry-favorite VPN that is being used by thousands of people. First things first, the company lets users pay in cryptocurrencies, and it might be the most distinct feature compared to others in the market.

It has over 3,000 servers in more than 100 countries and offers a stable connection most times. The extension doesn't log any of your personal information, which is pretty common but also very important. Apart from that, it also features many different security measures, including 256-bit encryption and protection against IPv6, DNS, and WebRTC leaks. You can use it on Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and Linux devices as an application.

Surfshark offers multiple features with a paid subscription. The company charges $12.95 per month, but as usual, the number decreases if you opt in for a longer period, maybe a year. If you sign up for a whole year and pay it in advance, the monthly costs come as low as $2.39.

Advantages

Over 3,000 servers across 100+ countries

Pay in crypto

Stable performance

Easy to use

Connect as many devices as you want

Disadvantages

Some servers are slow

