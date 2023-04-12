The new Winamp Player will launch on April 13, 2023

The next iteration of Winamp Player, a once popular music player, will be released on April 13, 2023. The announcement comes from the official Winamp Twitter account, which shared some images of the new version.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winamp was a popular player for a long time. It supported most audio formats, could be customized with themes and extended with plugins. Things started to deteriorate shortly after it was acquired by AOL, yes that AOL. Development slowed down and Winamp was sold eventually when AOL needed to drop weight, but not much change.

Then, suddenly, a comeback was announced. This happened in late 2021 and users could join a waiting list to stay in the loop. Winamp 5.9 Final, the first full release of the player, was released in September of 2022. That version looked very similar to the original Winamp release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming version of Winamp is a full revamp of the player. It features a redesigned interface, and that alone will likely be controversially discussed.

Core functionality, playback of music, streaming services, podcasts, radio stations, audio books and other media remains a strong feature of the player. Some things will be different though, as one of the main features of the new Winamp is to bring content creators and users closer together.

Winamp will include options for creators to add plans, called creator membership tears, to their profiles. Users may sign-up for those to receive benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

It appears that the feature is entirely optional. It could attract content creators, musicians, but also podcasts, to the app. Hardcore Winamp users may feel that the app is going in the wrong way with the integration of that functionality.

The new Winamp app improves artist discovery and other areas of the app.

ADVERTISEMENT

Users on Twitter are already split between "this looks beautiful" to "this will surely load slow" and "no one asked for a media player clone".

Tomorrow's release will give all users a chance to try out the new Winamp release. We will certainly take the new Winamp for a test drive tomorrow, to see how it performs and how all of its features work.

There are lots of questions without an answer at this point. We don't know if there is a compact player option available, whether themes and plugins will be supported, how fast the player will be, or for which platforms it will be released.

Established players such as MusicBee are already available, that offer a lot. It will be interesting to see how the new Winamp fares against those.

Now You: will you give the new Winamp a try?

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name The new Winamp Player will launch on April 13, 2023 Description The next iteration of Winamp Player, a once popular music player, will be released on April 13, 2023. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement