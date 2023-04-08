Image Creation is now just a mouse-click away in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft is rolling out a new AI tool; this time, the company is adding Image Creator, an AI-powered tool to generate images based no user descriptions, to its Microsoft Edge web browser.

The feature, like all AI features that Microsoft is integrating into its products, is powered by OpenAI technology. In this particular case, it is not powered by ChatGPT, but by the "very latest DALL?E models". Microsoft launched the same tool on Bing last month.

Microsoft published the announcement on the official Windows Experience blog on the Windows website. There, users read that the feature is rolling out to users from around the world and that it may be helpful to all users who found themselves in the need of a "very specific visual".

The main idea behind Image Creator is to feed it with keywords, which it then uses to generate four images. The less instructions, the more freedom Image Creator has when it comes to the creation. A simple "cat" instruction may return all sorts of cat-related images in different styles. The cats may have any color, may be in any environment, may be upside down, or in space.

Refining the instructions reduces the creative freedom that the AI has. Add black, cat, impressionism, on a tree, to the instructions, and you get just that.

The AI may get things mixed up sometimes. When instructed to create an image of a painter in nature, painting a cat on canvas, one of the images showed a cat with human arms painting the image.

Microsoft Edge users find the Image Creator icon in the browser's sidebar. Check the Settings page edge://settings/sidebar if the Sidebar is not displayed. There, Edge lists all available tools that can be placed in the sidebar. Look for Image Creator if it is not displayed. A restart or update may also help reveal the tool there. One hurdle is that Image Creator only works for users signed into a Microsoft account.

Once selected, Image Creator displays a text input field at the top of the sidebar, a create button below it, and tabs that either display the user's creations or other creations.

All users get 100 boosts, which speed up the image creation process. Once the boosts are used up, image generation may take longer. Even with boost enabled, it may take a couple of seconds before the four images are returned. Users may add more boosts using Microsoft Reward points.

Microsoft published a video on YouTube that provides a quick overview of the feature:

Closing Words

Image Creator may help users create images based on instructions, which they then may post on social sites, blogs, or use in presentations or documents.

Now You: what is your take on AI image generating tools?

