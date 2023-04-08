Google readies Chrome for next-gen gaming with WebGPU support

google
Martin Brinkmann
Apr 8, 2023
Google Chrome
|
2

Web-based gaming is either awesome or severely lacking, depending on who you ask. The nay-sayers could have a change of heart soon, as Google just enabled WebGPU in Chrome 113 Beta.

Google, the company that ditched its game streaming service Stadia just a few years after its launch, is now pushing WebGPU, a technology which "exposes modern hardware capabilities". Broken down to its core, WebGPU allows apps and games that run in web browsers to take better advantage of graphics cards.

While gaming may make a huge leap forward, once WebGPU support becomes widely available, it may also be beneficial to other types of services, including machine learning or applications.

WebGPU is an API that is now available in Google Chrome 113 for Windows, macOS and ChromeOS. Google promises that other supported platforms will get the feature later this year. WebGPU does require Vulkan on ChromeOS and Direct3D 12 on Windows.

ADVERTISEMENT

webgpu

According to Google, "WebGPU offers access to more advanced GPU features and provides first-class support for general computations on the GPU", unlike WebGL. Developers who would like an overview of WebGPU, and how it differs from WebGL, may check out this introductory article on Mozilla Hacks.

The initial release acts as a foundation for things to come, says Google, which encourages developers to provide feedback on features that they would like to see supported.

WebGPU is a collaborative effort by the W3C. As such, it will also find its way into other browsers, most notably Firefox and Safari, which are not based on Chromium. All Chromium-based browsers will support WebGPU automatically, thanks to their shared core.

Developers and Chrome users may launch WebGPU demos, like this Forest demo, to see how their machines do. The Babylon.js website has more demos that provide code snippets and also benchmarks. Results depend on the video card but also other factors.

Much of WebGPU's success depends on developer support. All major browsers will support the technology eventually, which is a plus. Google's announcement on the Chrome Developer blog has more links to libraries that support WebGPU already or plan to support it, as well as development resources.

Summary
Google readies Chrome for next-gen gaming with WebGPU support
Article Name
Google readies Chrome for next-gen gaming with WebGPU support
Description
Google has released Google Chrome 113 Beta with WebGPU support, promising huge performance improvements for games and apps on the Web.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Google is postponing the end of Manifest V2 extensions in Chrome again

Google Chrome 112 fixes 16 unique security issues

Google Chrome: Reading Mode for distraction-free reading announced

Don't be a victim of this Chrome extension
uBlock Origin's icon now tells you if it's ready to block ads at browser launch

uBlock Origin's icon now tells you if it's ready to block ads at browser launch

Google Chrome 111 update fixes 8 security issues

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Tachy said on April 8, 2023 at 6:35 pm
    Reply

    The day I can no longer play games offline is the day I stop playing PC games.

  2. Andy Prough said on April 8, 2023 at 10:35 pm
    Reply

    Browser based video games will still suck, but at least the black hat hackers will now have direct access to your video card when they drop a cryptominer into your chrome instance. So this should be fantastic for the l33t haxxors industry.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved