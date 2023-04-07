DoNoSpy11 1.1: Windows privacy tool updated with Windows 10 and 11 22H2 support

Windows and macOS are the computer market's leaders but which one is better? Here is our brief Windows 11 vs macOS Monterey comparison!
Martin Brinkmann
Apr 7, 2023
Windows software
|
8

DoNotSpy is a well-known privacy tool for Windows. Our first review dates back to 2015, when the first version of DoNotspy10 was released to help tame the data hungriness of Microsoft's then-new Windows 10 operating system.

It is on our list of the best Windows 10 privacy tools. DoNotSpy11 is for Windows 10 and 11, and the developer of the application has just released version 1.1 of it. The new version adds support for Windows 10 version 22H2 and Windows 11 version 22H2.

DoNotspy11 users may select About > Check for Updates in the application interface to run a check for updates. The new version is also available as a direct download from the developer website.

This is the first version of the application since May 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

DoNotspy 11 1.1.0.0

donotspy 1.1

The interface of the application has not really changed. It displays the full list of tweaks in list form when launched. A search is provided to find tweaks for certain keywords quickly. Color coding is still supported, with blue colored tweaks safe to use, red not recommended, and orange requiring a case-by-case decision.

One of the main changes of DoNotspy11 1.1 is that policies that are disabled are now removed entirely to make sure that they are reset to their defaults. Previously, Windows or Microsoft Edge might display a "managed by your organization" warning for certain disabled policies.

Microsoft, Edge, Microsoft Office and Privacy in general are the three main areas with new tweaks. Microsoft Edge has over a dozen tweaks, including options to turn off Telemetry, disable the hubs sidebar and Discover Bar, or blocking websites from querying Edge for payment methods.

Microsoft Office, similarly, has over two dozen tweaks, most of which related to various Telemetry features. Other privacy tweaks including disabling the logging in Word and Outlook, the One Drive sign-in, or the disabling of Connected Experiences.

As for Privacy in general, most apply to Device Usage, but there are also tweaks to disable the Chat button on the Windows taskbar, advanced gaming services, or Clipboard syncing across devices.

You can check out the full changelog here.

Closing Words

DoNotspy11 is a powerful tweaker for Windows that focuses on privacy for the most part. It is easy to use, supports the latest versions of Windows 10 and 11, and includes options to create system restore points for backup purposes.

Now you: do you use Windows tweak apps?

Summary
DoNoSpy11 1.1: Windows privacy tool updated with Windows 10 and 11 22H2 support
Article Name
DoNoSpy11 1.1: Windows privacy tool updated with Windows 10 and 11 22H2 support
Description
A review of DoNotspy11 1.1, a new version of the privacy tool for Microsoft's Windows 10 and Windows 11 operating systems.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

PowerToys 0.69 with Registry Preview tool released

Nearby Share: Google launches Windows beta to share files between Android and PCs

PDFgear: PDF Editor with ChatGPT powered Summary function

Microsoft PowerToys: Registry Preview tool is coming next

First O&O ShutUp10++ update of 2023 released
powertoys paste unformatted text

Looking for new features in Microsoft PowerToys? Discover the latest additions in version 0.68

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Tachy said on April 7, 2023 at 8:44 pm
    Reply

    Everything I see in that screenshot is found in the windows (10) settings if you take the time to look through it all, and I do so this app would not be of any use to me.

    I do use Winaero Tweaker as it lets me change things I would have to dig into the Regsitry for and it has a clear explanation of exactly what every option actually does and how it does it.

    1. Anonymous said on April 8, 2023 at 1:43 am
      Reply

      “… if you take the time to look through it all…” sums it up.

      A lot of users would opt for the easy way no matter what. Unfortunately, for lazy people explanations of settings are brief and there is no warning about unintended consequences. Other than that, it is handy and will find any setting changes that resulted from Windows Update or other updates quickly making it far better for auditing every month than the manual method.

  2. boris said on April 7, 2023 at 9:22 pm
    Reply

    I have nothing against DoNoSpy, but I got used to Winaero Tweaker and O&O Shutup.

  3. Someone said on April 7, 2023 at 9:52 pm
    Reply

    ..ready to rock, and UNbloat our win machines…

  4. CrazyHick7403 said on April 7, 2023 at 10:02 pm
    Reply

    Not a bad addition to my collection of anti-telemetry tools.

  5. Robert said on April 8, 2023 at 12:26 am
    Reply

    I just downloaded and gave a $10 dollar donation for the Pro version. It seems to be doing everything Win10Privacy offers but with a simpler interface. I also firewall as many Windows services as I can that call out to the cloud by using the NetLimiter5 app. Both of these apps together should make Windows pretty spyware free and secure.

  6. VioletMoon said on April 8, 2023 at 12:34 am
    Reply

    Been working with Portmaster Firewall during the week; somewhat unbelievable the number of questionable connections being blocked. Default mode works best; but there are some other settings. Includes “block” lists, etc.

    I was having some problems with a WiFi connection, but there’s a tweak in gpedit.msc that took care of the problem.

    Works well with ProtonVPN.

    If a user is looking for some superb blocking, it’s worth the installation. Beautiful UI.

  7. Gerard Bunson said on April 8, 2023 at 2:59 pm
    Reply

    I use all tweak apps for windows but all in VM where capture registry change and make into reg file for future updates no again use tools.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved