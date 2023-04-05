Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock: Specs, price

Hours after the leak, Microsoft officially announced its new Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock. Leaked images turned out to be true as the company added Thunderbolt 4 while dropping the proprietary connector for USB-C. Here is everything you need to know about the new device, including its specs and price.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yesterday, Microsoft's new device was leaked online in an eBay listing. Alongside its new look, features, and important changes were also leaked. Microsoft started rolling out Thunderbolt 4-compatible devices in 2022, and the new Surface Thunderbolt 4 shows where the company is headed.

Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt 4 Specs: What is new?

Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt 4 launched with a new USB-C connector and Thunderbolt 4 support. These two are the most important features the company wanted to add to this device. Until this year, Microsoft used the proprietary Surface Connect port, and users will be able to buy Surface Dock 2, the latest model with a Surface Connect port.

"Be creative, productive, and connected with versatile rear-facing ports with raised tactile indicators for users with low vision and without vision to more easily identify ports," says Microsoft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Except for Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2, all other Surface devices can use the new device. Here are all the compatible devices:

Designed for devices with USB-C with USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4 port

Surface Laptop 5

Surface Laptop Studio

Surface Pro 8

Surface Pro 9 (Intel/Wi-Fi)

Compatible with devices with USB-C port

Surface Pro 9 with 5G

Surface Pro 7+

Surface Pro 7

Surface Pro X

Surface Laptop 4

Surface Laptop 3

Surface Laptop Go 2

Surface Laptop Go

Surface Go 3

Surface Go 2

Surface Book 3

Surface Studio 2+ (no charging)

It features several different connection types, including one USB-A and one USB-C at the front, and four rear-facing ports, two USB-A, and two USB-C. It has a 165 W power supply and weighs only 410 grams. Apart from the USB ports, it also comes with an ethernet port and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

As mentioned, Surface Thunderbolt 4 was already leaked yesterday, and the device hit the shelves today. It has a slimmer design compared to the family's other devices.

"The newest Surface Dock also reflects our commitment to sustainability and was designed with recycled materialDock's dock, and the power supply unit enclosures are attributed to 2" % ocean-bound plastic and lighter materials overall than our previous docks. Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock's packaging is ~99% recyclable and free of single-use plastics," says Microsoft.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time, this dock will support devices other than Surface. You can connect to it using the USB-C port and enjoy data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps. Its host connector is USB-C with an indicator.

Pricing

Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt 4 is available on the official Microsoft Store, priced at $299.99. Buying it from the Microsoft Store has its own benefits like the website offers free 2-3 day shipping, 60-day free returns, and flexible payment options that start at 0% APR.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement