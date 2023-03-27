Twitter meltdown: Musk's top-secret code goes public

Twitter says that a part of its source code has been leaked online and posted on GitHub. It was immediately taken down after Twitter's request.

A user named "FreeSpeechEnthusiast" shared Twitter's source code on GitHub. After realizing the matter, Twitter took action and asked GitHub to take down the post, which GitHub did without wasting any time. Twitter is now investigating the leaker's information. The cost filing shows that the company asked U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California for GitHub to provide necessary data of "FreeSpeechEnthusiast."

"GitHub does not generally comment on decisions to remove content. However, in the interest of transparency, we share every DMCA [Digital Millennium Copyright Act] takedown request publicly," a GitHub spokesperson told the BBC.

The filing included a section that Twitter defended the user had infringed copyrights owned by the company. Copyright cases are always taken into serious consideration, and we still don't know if they managed to find the user. However, the filing was made on March 24, which gives a couple of days to the company.

Twitter is worth less than half of what it was last year

Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion last year, and now the company is even lower than its half, sitting at $20 billion in value. It is the target of criticism of the community after massive layoffs. Elon Musk laid off thousands of people and brought a couple of new features to reach its financial goals, which is over $250 billion. BBC added that he reportedly told his staff that he sees a clear but difficult path to the target valuation.

Musk's "innovations" also didn't satisfy most users as recently Twitter announced that the SMS authentication would only be used by Blue users. Twitter Blue is the monthly paid subscription model that came to life with Musk's acquisition.

In the upcoming months, several apps will hit the online app stores to compete with Twitter, including the co-founder Jack Dorsey's BlueSky. Twitter is facing tough times right now, and soon the competition will be even higher, and Musk's upcoming moves will decide whether they will stay at the top or not.

